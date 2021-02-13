WandaVision is the Most Popular TV Show in the World Right Now

✖

WandaVision is the most popular show in the world right now, literally. According to a study by Parrot Analytics, one which is an audience attention measurement capturing data based on social media, fan ratings, and piracy data to determine demand, the first Marvel Studios series on Disney+ is the most in-demand TV show in the world. This title became official with WandaVision's fifth episode, following a start which saw two Avengers characters mysteriously being delivered in a sitcom format. The first three episodes had the show ranked between 7th and 35th worldwide before Episodes 4 & 5 generated enough buzz to propel WandaVision to the number one spot.

“When we see a binge release series like we do on Netflix, we’re seeing demand skyrocket at first for like a week,” explained Wade Payson-Denney, insights analyst, Parrot Analytics (via Forbes). Payson-Denney went on to point out shows like The Crown, The Queen's Gambit, and Cobra Kai are examples of shows which have tremendous spikes in popularity upon their debut but fizzle out quickly after binge-model releases. “They really pop up at first but quickly trail off. It’s a quick hit for these streamers. Whereas with weekly release, we see popularity gradually build over time, especially for a show like The Mandalorian and WandaVision.”

WandaVision is the first of a packed slate of Marvel Studios shows coming to Disney's new streaming platform and unlikely to be the last to win this popularity contest. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, set to debut in March, is already expecting viewership 200% that of The Mandalorian. With three episodes remaining, WandaVision is likely to see increases in its viewership numbers, as well. “[Weekly episode releases] really keeps these shows in the conversation for longer,” said Payson-Denney.

WandaVision tends to dominate social media chatter throughout the weekends where it is released. Following recent episodes, not only does the show's title become a trending topic on Twitter but characters, cast members, and theories tend to become hot topics, as well. "Evan Peters" became a spoiler-filled trend after the actor debuted at the end of the show's fifth episode, followed by "Reed Richards," trending after Episode 6 as many fans hope to see Mr. Fantastic be the "aerospace engineer" who Monica Rambeau has been in contact with.

