WandaVision Star Evan Peters Was Never Meant to Become the Real Quicksilver, Says Head Writer

WandaVision‘s cruelest twist was always just that — a twist — and never meant to change the status quo of the Marvel Universe, according to the series’ head writer. The appearance of Evan Peters as Quicksilver was never going to be anything more than a cruel misdirect for both Wanda and fans hoping to see him and potentially other characters ported over from Fox’s now-defunct X-Men universe into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a series full of mystery, the Quicksilver twist was one of many fan theories that failed to come true — but it felt a little bit different, since it played out over several episodes and teased something that had so much backstory and baggage to it.

That was kind of the point, though. Producers knew that using Peters in the role of Fake Pietro would be something that would engage fans, get them talking, and obscure the true nature of the show.

“It was always the intention that Evan be fake Pietro,” Jac Schaeffer, writer and producer, told ScreenRant. “That he was not, in fact, the MCU Quicksilver. Then beyond that, I can’t actually remember when those decisions were made. It was very early tied to his storyline that he was Agatha’s puppet. He was a young man living nearby; she had taken over his house and was holding him hostage. We really loved it. It was at the service of Agatha’s character, because we loved the idea that every time she would complain about her husband, she was actually speaking out loud about the man she was holding hostage. It’s just so mean; it’s so mean.”

Pietro’s appearance may have been a fake-out, but other expectations that the fans had — like the hope for a Doctor Strange cameo — were more or less invented out of whole cloth and had little connection to the writing of the show.

“I’m sorry to disappoint you,” Cumberbatch told an interviewer recently. “That would have been fun I guess; it would have led into Lizzie’s involvement with [Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness], but ah hell, that’s all to come. We’re in the middle of it now; we’ve been filming since before Christmas and it’s very exciting.”

