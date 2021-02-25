WandaVision Teases More Agatha Harkness in Episode 8

✖

The eighth episode of WandaVision hits Disney+ tomorrow and fans are eager to see what's in store for the penultimate episode now that Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) has been revealed to be Agatha Harkness. In the comics, Agatha serves as a mentor to Wanda, but based on the hit song, "Agatha All Along," she appears to be taking a villainous turn in the Marvel series. Fans are hoping to learn more about the character this week and based on a new teaser released by Disney+, we're willing to bet that's going to happen.

"We've been waiting all week long ✨ See more of #AgathaHarkness tomorrow when a new episode of Marvel Studios' #WandaVision starts streaming on @DisneyPlus," the official WandaVision account wrote. You can check out the Agatha-themed clip in the tweet below:

The big Agatha reveal may have come last week, but we can still expect more surprises in the final two episodes. In fact, Paul Bettany (Vision) recently teased that a big cameo is still to come. In an interview with Esquire published on February 18th, Bettany ruled out Evan Peters' appearance as Quicksilver as the surprise star he previously teased was coming.

"This is the theory that says there is some mysterious Avenger who is going to appear in WandaVision, and people seem to think that mysterious Avenger is Doctor Strange. Truth is, of all of the characters that we were trying to keep secret, a lot of them got out through leaks," Bettany says when reacting to fan theories. "There is one character that has not been revealed and it is very exciting, it's an actor I've longed to work with all of my life. We have some amazing scenes together, and the chemistry between us is, I think, extraordinary, and it was just fireworks on set. So I'm really excited for people to see that stuff."

The first seven episodes of WandaVision are currently streaming on Disney+ with the final two episodes being released tomorrow and next Friday. The rest of 2021's line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ on June 11th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.