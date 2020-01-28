Will a Wandavision Trailer Be Released During the Super Bowl?

Both WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier have been filming for months, leaving fans to wonder when Marvel Studios will release the first teasers for their Disney+ shows. Thanks to an interview answer from WandaVision star Paul Bettany, the answer to that question could very well be, “Sooner than you think.”

Speaking with Collider’s Frosty Weintraub at Sundance, Bettany called the show “bonkers” and “really risky.” When asked when fans would get the first look at the property, the actor said fans won’t have to wait “very long” to see more of the show. “Fans are not gonna have to wait very long to get a much bigger insight into what the show is gonna look and feel like,” Bettany said.

The comments coincidentally come during the same week as the Super Bowl, the single biggest day for advertising on cable television. So the question we have to ask now — could that first look be coming as soon as this Sunday? On the surface, it would seem like a long shot. By the most recent estimates, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will hit Disney+ in August and WandaVision is expected to air sometime after that.

In comparison, the first trailer for Lucasfilm’s The Mandalorian dropped August 23, 2019 ahead of its November 12, 2019 debut. Should The Falcon and The Winter Soldier be a six-episode series, that’d place WandaVision in October at the earliest, meaning using a similar timeline to The Mandalorian, a teaser should be available in July, five months from now.

On the other side of the coin, Marvel Studios is far from a conventional Hollywood studio. Time and time again the Burbank-based outfit has pushed the boundaries with its marketing and is fully expected to have at least some advertising during the Big Game this weekend. It’s a safe bet we’ll get some form of a Black Widow teaser, but if they really wanted to go all out with their fancy new Disney+ shows, they could potentially show a sneak peek of the upcoming series on the platform — The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and WandaVision — in an attempt for some early fan hype.

WandaVision is set to hit Disney+ later this year.

