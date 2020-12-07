WandaVision: Theory Suggests Why We Might Get Another Trailer This Week

✖

With WandaVision set to debut on Disney+ on January 15th, the marketing cycle for the eagerly anticipated Marvel series is in full swing. On Saturday and Sunday, Disney+ released two new posters for the series, hot on the heels of a new poster having been revealed on Friday. What fans really want to help make the wait until January 15th a little easier, though, is a new trailer for the series and now there's a new theory that suggests one may be on the way -- possibly even this week.

Murphy's Multiverse suggests that a new trailer for WandaVision could be coming this week based on a concept called the "Rule of Three". Under the "Rule of Three" the idea is that the first time you encounter something , it's an isolated incident. A second occurrence is a coincidence, but a third is a pattern. With the recently shared WandaVision posters, there appears to definitely be a pattern forming as each one features a shot from the November trailer showcasing one of the decades the "sitcoms" in the show represents -- at this point the 50s, 60s, and 70s have all been represented. That would leave 80s and the more modern Halloween shot.

If you follow the Murphy's Multiverse theory, those other two shots will get the poster treatment potentially on Monday and then Tuesday, which leads up to Wednesday, December 10th -- Disney's Investor Day. It's a date that seems like it could be a good one to release a new trailer. While this is entirely speculation, it does make a fair bit of sense so it will be interesting to see what does end up being released over the next few days and if Wednesday does actually see the drop of a new trailer. Given how little we know about the series, fans will be eager to get anything new possible for the series that star Paul Bettany described recently as a "beautiful puzzle".

"It's a really big swing we’ve taken a really big and it's a beautiful puzzle that the audience will get to open over the course of the episodes," Bettany said. "Peel back the layers and get closer and closer to the truth of what is going on in this town for this strange couple. I would also say that there are a lot of firsts for all of us."

He added, "We shot the first episode in two days in front of a live studio audience, and we shot it exactly as you would have shot one of those shows in the '50s, like The Dick Van Dyke Show or I Love Lucy. It was such a thrill and it was so bonkers and fun."

WandaVision debuts on Disney+ starting January 15th.

What do you think? Do you think this pattern is leading to trailer release this week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.