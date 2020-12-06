WandaVision: Disney+ Releases Two New Posters for Upcoming Marvel Series

✖

The marketing cycle for Disney+'s WandaVision is in full swing, with the streamer releasing two more teaser posters for the upcoming series in as many days. Pulled from the previous teaser the company shared as its date reveal teaser, the last two posters released — one on Saturday and another Sunday afternoon — take fans to different eras in time. This time around, the teasers released seemingly tease the characters in sitcoms from the 1960s and 1970s. A third poster was previously released on Friday, showing Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) in a '50s-style sitcom.

Judging by the images on the television in the date release trailer, there are only two more teaser posters to go should the company stick with its pattern. Should those be released daily as with the past three posters, they'd come out on Monday and Tuesday, resulting in increasing fan speculation Marvel Studios plans to release the show's first full trailer on Wednesday, prior to its highly anticipated Investor Day.

In typical Marvel fashion, little is known about the series other than the fact it takes place across multiple times, seemingly as Wanda struggles to cope with the reality of Vision's passing. According to Bettany, the show — the first-ever from Marvel Studios — is a "beautiful puzzle."

“It’s a really big swing we’ve taken a really big and it’s a beautiful puzzle that the audience will get to open over the course of the episodes,” Bettany said. “Peel back the layers and get closer and closer to the truth of what is going on in this town for this strange couple. I would also say that there are a lot of firsts for all of us.”

He added, “We shot the first episode in two days in front of a live studio audience, and we shot it exactly as you would have shot one of those shows in the ’50s, like The Dick Van Dyke Show or I Love Lucy. It was such a thrill and it was so bonkers and fun.”

WandaVision debuts on Disney+ starting January 15th.

