WandaVision: Happy Endings Fans Are Freaking Out Over Opening Credits

The latest episode of WandaVision is now on Disney+ and it paid tribute to some iconic sitcoms from the 2010s. WandaVision has featured opening credits that have been very specific to classic sitcoms, for example, the second episode was clearly an homage to Bewitched. However, other episodes have combined sitcoms, for example, the fifth episode paid tribute to Family Ties and Growing Pains with a splash of Full House mixed in. Last week's episode was all Malcolm in the Middle, but the latest was an homage to a few fan-favorite shows from the 2010s. The music was a nod to The Office and the title card was a tribute to Modern Family, but the use of "Wanda" signs was a clear nod to a little show called Happy Endings.

Happy Endings is another in a long line of shows that were canceled too soon. The series lasted three seasons and followed a group of six friends living in Chicago. In case you're wondering why WandaVision decided to honor a show that didn't get to live a full life, there's actually a very good reason... In addition to being a beloved series, the show was also executive produced by Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

You can check out some tweets from excited Happy Endings fans below...