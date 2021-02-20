WandaVision: Happy Endings Fans Are Freaking Out Over Opening Credits
The latest episode of WandaVision is now on Disney+ and it paid tribute to some iconic sitcoms from the 2010s. WandaVision has featured opening credits that have been very specific to classic sitcoms, for example, the second episode was clearly an homage to Bewitched. However, other episodes have combined sitcoms, for example, the fifth episode paid tribute to Family Ties and Growing Pains with a splash of Full House mixed in. Last week's episode was all Malcolm in the Middle, but the latest was an homage to a few fan-favorite shows from the 2010s. The music was a nod to The Office and the title card was a tribute to Modern Family, but the use of "Wanda" signs was a clear nod to a little show called Happy Endings.
Happy Endings is another in a long line of shows that were canceled too soon. The series lasted three seasons and followed a group of six friends living in Chicago. In case you're wondering why WandaVision decided to honor a show that didn't get to live a full life, there's actually a very good reason... In addition to being a beloved series, the show was also executive produced by Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo.
You can check out some tweets from excited Happy Endings fans below...
#WandaVision said "lemme just remind y'all about one of the best sitcoms of the 2010's"
Happy Endings getting the respect it deserves! 😌 pic.twitter.com/NskXkZccDl— 𝘼𝙜𝙚𝙄 (@agelbltzr) February 19, 2021
Bless #WandaVision for giving us a Happy Endings opening theme pic.twitter.com/7OeC3bEHO4— Jake Farrington (@jakefarrington) February 19, 2021
#wandavision really said JUSTICE FOR HAPPY ENDINGS with that ah-mah-zing opening credits sequence— Chancellor Agard 🇬🇾 (@chancelloragard) February 19, 2021
HAPPY ENDINGS INTRO.
THAT'S A HAPPY ENDINGS INTRO RIGHTTTT #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/spRQvnh9SP— ǝǝʞᴉɯ 🗑️ (@mikeeeflores) February 19, 2021
The opening credits are a spoof of one of my absolute faves, Happy Endings, which you should watch immediately...it’s hilarious and wonderful. #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/hWi25lVeXo— Courtney *SingleFriendInARomCom* Garbera (@coco_blinks) February 19, 2021
The people behind #WandaVision clearly know how to get fans excited: pay homage to the opening credits of one of the greatest TV shows ever, Happy Endings!— John Kubicek (@johnkubicek) February 19, 2021
It's a very mundane thing to get excited about given everything else that happened in this episode, but the fact that the opening was based on the opening of Happy Endings makes me indescribably happy.#WandaVision— Meghan Cross 💜✨ (@meghanlynnFTW) February 19, 2021
Not a #WandaVision spoiler but the credits this week had a proper Happy Endings vibe which has made me very...well, happy pic.twitter.com/1mlm8XaR5e— James Wilson-Taylor (@mrjaytee) February 19, 2021
pleased to see the new #Wandavision show's theme visually reference Happy Endings and thus including it alongside The Office, etc as a Notable Sitcom of the 2010s - as it deserves pic.twitter.com/7bLJGH0K2y— Amy Louise Doherty (@amyloudoherty) February 19, 2021
the WandaVision opening credits this week... is this... did they... do a mashup of Happy Endings, The Office, with the logo of Modern Family??????? pic.twitter.com/ufixkSOhcY— Tyler Dinucci (@TylerDinucci) February 19, 2021