Deadpool & Wolverine Streaming Release Date on Disney+ Revealed

Deadpool and Wolverine are coming together — and coming to Disney+. Starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as best bubs Wade Wilson, the Merc with a Mouth, and Logan, the metal-clawed mutant known as the Wolverine, Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine snikt’d the record for the highest-grossing R-rated movie at the global box office when it opened in theaters over the summer. After finishing its run with a haul of $1.3 billion, the only Marvel Cinematic Universe movie of 2024 will be streaming before you can say “Gubernatorial.”

Keep reading for more about when to stream Deadpool & Wolverine, where to watch the Deadpool movies in order, and the full list of what’s new on Disney+ in November 2024.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When does Deadpool and Wolverine come to Disney Plus?

You can watch Deadpool & Wolverine on Disney+ starting Tuesday, November 12.

Disney+ subscriptions start at $9.99 per month (Disney+ Basic with ads) or $15.99 per month for Disney+ Premium (no ads). Other options include the $10.99/mo plan (Disney Bundle Duo Basic: Disney+ with ads and Hulu with ads), $19.99/mo (Disney Bundle Duo Premium: ad-free Disney+ and Hulu), $16.99/mo (Disney Bundle Trio Basic, which includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ with ads), or the priciest plan at $26.99/mo (Disney Bundle Trio Premium for ad-free Disney+ and Hulu, and ESPN+ with ads). In addition, subscribers can bundle Disney+, Hulu, and Max with ads for $16.99/mo, or Disney+, Hulu, and Max with no ads for $29.99/mo.

Where to watch Deadpool & Wolverine without Disney+

If you don’t have a Disney+ subscription, you can watch Deadpool & Wolverine online by buying the digital version for $19.99 on Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu) or Apple TV+. The digital release includes hours of special features, like a gag reel, deleted scenes, and an audio commentary with Reynolds and director Shawn Levy.



How to watch the Deadpool movies in order

The X-Men movies timeline can be confusing, but Deadpool & Wolverine largely ignores the events of the XCU and the MCU. If you want to watch Deadpool in release order, then the order is: X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009), Deadpool (2016), Deadpool 2 (2018), and Deadpool & Wolverine (2024).



If you want to watch Deadpool & Wolverine in timeline order, the order is Deadpool, Logan, Deadpool 2, and then Deadpool & Wolverine, which takes place after the events of Hugh Jackman’s final Wolverine movie.

How long is Deadpool & Wolverine?

Deadpool & Wolverine has a runtime of 128 minutes, or 2 hours and 8 minutes.

Does Deadpool & Wolverine have a post-credits scene?

Yes, you’ll want to watch through the credits for a tribute to the Fox-made Marvel movies and a post-credits gag.

Who is in the Deadpool & Wolverine cast?

The cast includes Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson/Deadpool; Hugh Jackman as the “worst Wolverine,” a Logan variant from an alternate timeline and the last-surviving member of the X-Men; Matthew Macfadyen as TVA Agent Paradox; and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, twin sister of Professor Charles Xavier.



In addition to Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Rob Delaney as Peter, Karan Soni as Dopinder, and Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, the Deadpool & Wolverine cast includes (spoilers): Dafne Keen as Laura, a.k.a. X-23; Jennifer Garner as the lethal Elektra; Wesley Snipes as Blade, the vampire hunter; Channing Tatum as Gambit, a card-carrying mutant member of the X-Men; and Chris Evans as Johnny Storm/Human Torch of the Fantastic Four.

What’s new on Disney Plus in November 2024

Friday, November 1



Music By John Williams (Original documentary film)

Ayla & The Mirrors (New episodes)



Saturday, November 2



Endurance (Nat Geo documentary)



Wednesday, November 6

Kindergarten: The Musical (Season 1, 5 episodes)



Monday, November 11

SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures (Shorts) (Season 1, 4 episodes)

Tuesday, November 12



Deadpool & Wolverine

Dancing with the Stars (Season 33)

Thursday, November 14

The Stanford Prison Experiment: Unlocking the Truth (3 episodes)

Friday, November 15



An Almost Christmas Story (Disney+ Original short film premiere)

Monday, November 18

Dancing with the Stars (Season 33, new episode)

Wednesday, November 20



Big City Greens (Season 4, 1 episode)

Friday, November 22



Out of My Mind (Disney Original movie Premiere)

Monday, November 25



Tsunami: Race Against Time (Season 1, 4 episodes)

Tuesday, November 26



Dancing with the Stars (Season 33, new episode)

Wednesday, November 27



Disney Jr.’s Ariel (Season 1, 4 episodes)

Thursday, November 28



Mary Poppins Special

Friday, November 29



Descendants: The Rise of the Red (Sing-Along Version)

Miraculous World London: At the Edge of Time

Oz the Great and Powerful

Beatles ’64 (Documentary premiere)

Saturday, November 30



Broken Karaoke (Shorts) (Season 2, 5 episodes)

Mickey and Minnie’s Christmas Carols (Shorts) (Season 1, 5 episodes)