Class Full of Marvel Fans Watch ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ When Professor Doesn’t Show Up

Some days you just can’t go without flipping Avengers: Infinity War on. In the case of /u/Moobortin, their entire class shut down for the day lead to an impromptu showing of the mega Marvel blockbuster.

In the absence of a teacher or professor, luckily one of the students in class had Infinity War on standby. /u/Moobortin then took a snapshot of the situation to upload to Reddit, a post which has now gone viral.

Commercially speaking, Infinity War is one of the biggest superhero flicks to hit the box office, with a whopping worldwide haul of $2.048 billion. The fourth-highest grossing film of all time, Infinity War follows Avatar ($2.78b), Titanic ($2.18b), and Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($2.06b). The film is fourth domestically as well, though stateside it’s behind The Force Awakens ($936m), Avatar ($760m), and Black Panther ($700m).

Infinity War helped propel the Marvel Cinematic Universe to become one of the highest-grossing franchise ever, with Marvel Studios having earned over $17 billion in box office revenues.

It’ll be another big year for Marvel Studios at the box office, with Captain Marvel tracking for a higher-than-average opening weekend, and Avengers: Endgame on the way in April. While Infinity War loosely adapted several Marvel comics, the Russo Brothers sayEndgame is a movie that’s completely original.

“Our job as we said a million times is to tell the story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, not to do direct adaptations of the comics because we’re comic book fans,” Joe Russo previously said. “I have no interest as a director in telling a story that’s already been told or in seeing one that’s already been told. If I know all the events story as they’re going to happen then what’s the point of going to the film? We want to keep surprising audiences and continue the story that started with Iron Man 1 a decade ago.”

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.