Werewolf by Night Fan Poster Teases Marvel's First Horror Project

The release of Werewolf by Night is just under three weeks away, and fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have never been more excited for the arrival of a D-list Marvel character. Earlier this month, Marvel Studios officially announced the project at D23 Expo, sharing a teaser and poster for the Halloween special. Now that the character is in the spotlight, fans are also making their own pieces of art based on Marvel's first earnest foray into horror.

One such piece comes from Instagrammer @agtdesign, who uses stills from the special's teaser in addition to its poster and outside sources to craft a moody fan teaser. Gael Garcia Bernal's eponymous lycanthrope is front and center as a werewolf silhouette takes up much of the poster's right flank. See it for yourself below.

In addition to Bernal's Werewolf by Night, both Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly) and Man-Thing are expected to appear in the hour special.

"I've been having a blast. It's an incredibly challenging process. I love it," filmmaker Michael Giacchino previously told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. "Everyday, I've been having fun working on it and we're int he middle of it. Hopefully, very soon we'll share a lot more about it. Yeah. There's not much I can't say other than I'm having a good time and I am working on something that I love. So, that's a win-win right there."

Marvel's official synopsis for the special can be found below:

"On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader," the synopsis reads. "In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader's life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster."

Werewolf by Night hits Disney+ on October 7th. What other characters do you hope to see appear in the upcoming special? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!