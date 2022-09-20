Werewolf by Night Fan Teaser Imagines Man-Thing's Terrifying MCU Arrival

In but a matter of weeks, Marvel Studios is going to kick October off with Werewolf by Night, a black-and-white special presentation streaming on Disney+. As the teaser for the project shows, fans can expect a monster-filled outing, one that will serve as the debut of Man-Thing within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The longtime Marvel Horror icon is a favorite of many, and one dedicated fan has taken it upon themselves to craft a character poster featuring the Bog Beast.

Instagrammer @venomhology unveiled their Man-Thing poster Monday morning, showing the swamp creature lurking about in a black and white poster. See the exceptional poster below.

While the special will be the character's first appearance within the MCU, Man-Thing himself appeared in a low-budget indie movie produced by Lionsgate in SYFY in the early aughts.

"It was a very, very, very independent film done with an independent film company, that then, Lionsgate was part of it. And then, it was at a time when the Marvel thing was not as codified as it is now. That's for sure," Man-Thing helmer Brett Leonard said during our Man-Thing director's commentary. "To Avi Arad's credit, I had gone down to Australia because Russell Crow had gotten me down there after I'd made Virtuosity with him. And I really loved the place. I met a lot of filmmakers and the film culture there. And when I was talking with Scott Karol and Avi and Avi Arad about making this film, I said, 'Well, we should go make it in Australia,' And he said, 'Go ahead, go down there and make it.'"

Marvel's official synopsis for the special can be found below:

"On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader," the synopsis reads. "In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader's life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster."

Werewolf by Night hits Disney+ on October 7th. What other characters do you hope to see appear in the upcoming special? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!