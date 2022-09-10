Werewolf by Night Trailer Unveils First Look at the MCU's Man-Thing

Man-Thing has arrived. Saturday, Marvel Studios not only confirmed the highly-anticipated Werewolf by Night Halloween special existed, but the House of Ideas also released the first teaser for the upcoming Disney+ addition. Surprising long-time fans of all things Marvel Horror, the trailer gave us a first look at one of Marvel's most popular characters in the genre: the macabre Man-Thing!

Believe it or not, but it's not the first time Ted Sallis has appeared in live-action. One version of the character appeared in an independently-produced horror flick in 2005 from Lionsgate and SYFY. Despite being before the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Man-Thing helmer Brett Leonard told us earlier this year Kevin Feige definitely had a hand in helping developing the film.

"He was actually one of the greatest supporting energies because when I sent the dailies, he really loved the dailies," Leonard told ComicBook.com during our exclusive director's commentary of the 2005 film. "He loved how I was moving the camera. He was very, very helpful. He was a great guy. And he was just a sweet man, and is to this day. His success is well deserved. He was a great executive to work with."

"I have great emails from him, complimenting me on the camera movement," the filmmaker added. "So I always think, well, there you go. I got somebody in Marvel that loved this film. Because this is, again, it's an outlier in the Marvel universe. The way it was made, the budget it was made at, how it was made, what the scripting process was and how that changed. All of those things were unique in this film."

Werewolf by Night is hitting Disney+ in October while Man-Thing (2007) can be seen on Tubi.

Where would you like to see the Marvel icon pop up next? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things Marvel!