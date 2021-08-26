What If: Marvel and DC Fans Are Loving the Fact That Lake Bell Has Voiced Poison Ivy and Black Widow

The newest episode of Marvel's What If...? was released on Disney+ this week and asked the question, "What If... the World Lost Its Mightiest Heroes?" The episode featured the return of many Marvel Cinematic Universe stars as well as some MCU newcomers. It was previously reported that Scarlett Johansson would not be voicing Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in the animated series, but her replacement ended up being a pretty cool choice. Lake Bell is known for an array of comedies, but these days, fans know her best as the voice of another famous comic book character... Poison Ivy. Bell voices the role on the Harley Quinn animated series, which actually poked fun of What If...? in a recent, hilarious tweet. Many Marvel and DC fans have taken to Twitter this week to celebrate Bell and the fact that she now voices two iconic women.

"I moonlight as a black widow. 🕷 New Episode streaming now @disneyplus," Bell wrote on Instagram yesterday. Before checking out some fan reactions to her role, you can view her own post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LAKE BELL (@lakebell)

Here are some tweets from fans who are praising Bell's What If...? performance and celebrating her comic book series range...