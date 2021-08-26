What If: Marvel and DC Fans Are Loving the Fact That Lake Bell Has Voiced Poison Ivy and Black Widow
The newest episode of Marvel's What If...? was released on Disney+ this week and asked the question, "What If... the World Lost Its Mightiest Heroes?" The episode featured the return of many Marvel Cinematic Universe stars as well as some MCU newcomers. It was previously reported that Scarlett Johansson would not be voicing Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in the animated series, but her replacement ended up being a pretty cool choice. Lake Bell is known for an array of comedies, but these days, fans know her best as the voice of another famous comic book character... Poison Ivy. Bell voices the role on the Harley Quinn animated series, which actually poked fun of What If...? in a recent, hilarious tweet. Many Marvel and DC fans have taken to Twitter this week to celebrate Bell and the fact that she now voices two iconic women.
"I moonlight as a black widow. 🕷 New Episode streaming now @disneyplus," Bell wrote on Instagram yesterday. Before checking out some fan reactions to her role, you can view her own post below:
Here are some tweets from fans who are praising Bell's What If...? performance and celebrating her comic book series range...
High Praise
I thought Lake Bell did a great job as Natasha in the new #WhatIf. Really gave off Phase 1 Widow vibes but she still made it her own pic.twitter.com/YjEclzln1u— No Way Bork 🕸 (@BorkEternal) August 25, 2021
The Excitment Is Real
#WhatIf SPOILER— dee ᱬ (@magicaldelphine) August 25, 2021
LAKE BELL VOICING BOTH NATASHA AND POISON IVY IS THE BEST THING TO HAVE EVER HAPPENED TO ME!! pic.twitter.com/lXN6jGglrM
Where's the Lie?
If you can't get Scarlett Johansson, Lake Bell is a great replacement #WhatIf— Jeffrey Kan (@TheKingKan) August 25, 2021
"Suberb"
Shoutout to Lake Bell for superbly voicing Poison Ivy in the Harley Quinn animated series and Natasha Romanoff in #WhatIf pic.twitter.com/9DLIt7msnI— Britany (@britany_murphs) August 25, 2021
Love From the New Betty Ross
It’s with great pleasure I get to share that I voice #BettyRoss in the new @Marvel #WhatIf animated series! I feel beyond blessed to have worked on this project along side @lakebell @markruffalo and the rest of the amazing cast (no spoilers). Hope you enjoy Season 1 Ep.3 @Disney pic.twitter.com/ARESx5qWUj— Stephanie Panisello (@Steph_Panisello) August 25, 2021
A Twist
I never thought my favorite part of #WhatIf episode 3 would be Lake Bell as Black Widow.— red ♨️ (@lafpxl) August 26, 2021
"Iconic"
Lake Bell voicing Black Widow and Poison Ivy is just iconic. ✨ #WhatIf #HarleyQuinn pic.twitter.com/6f17lhwAFf— Marcio D'Astrain (@marciodastrain) August 25, 2021
More Lake Bell, Please
This week’s #WhatIf was unexpected and dark and I kinda loved it.
(Also, put @lakebell in everything…that’s just a general request, but it needed to be said.) pic.twitter.com/VqlsPiJz2F— Courtney *What If...I had a Bubble Tea🧋* Garbera (@coco_blinks) August 25, 2021
Seriously, Though
Wow, I am LOVING #WhatIf so fucking much. That episode was INSANE and such a cool concept!!!
Also goddamn, Lake Bell was SO good as Black Widow. Really hope we get more of her in the season, and even beyond this show! pic.twitter.com/SV8Q0Xfrlk— Josh (@joshdwoodbury) August 25, 2021
In Conclusion
i wanna personally thank lake bell for doing an amazing job voicing these two badass redheads #PoisonIvy #BlackWidow #WhatIf pic.twitter.com/Ca0Hn65Biy— alex ⧗ (@romcnovas) August 25, 2021