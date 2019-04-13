From Suits to Team-Ups, Everything We Learned in New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ TV Spot

Even though Avengers: Endgame is just two weeks, fans don’t know a whole lot about the move. To date, Marvel Studios has only released a few minutes of footage, with little of it revealing much — if any — about an actual plot. Then suddenly later in the week, the production house dropped a surprise television spot with a few new shots that helped pad facts we already knew about the movie.

Behind a totally dope new shot of Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), we also find out the talking trash panda is quite the fan of one Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). Not just that, we get an awesome team huddle shot as the Avengers head out to defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin) once and for all.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep scrolling to see what we learned from the new spot! Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26th.

How do you think the Avengers will eventually take down the Mad Titan? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

Split Teams

The very first thing fans hear in the new television spot is Rogers speaking to the group. Right out of the gates, he confirms that the Avengers will be splitting up into groups at this particular point in the movie. As expected, it likely won’t be revealed what the different teams do until the movie hits theaters and two weeks, but this line seems to point to a group of Avengers entering the Quantum Realm or traveling through time while others stay behind to stand watch.

“You know your teams,” Rogers says. “You know your missions.”

Even Rocket Gets a Suit!

This is our first close-up shot of Rocket in the Avengers facility, showing that the character does, in fact, get one of the special “team suits” we’ve seen everyone else in this particular sequence wear. Rocket’s a pretty big fan of motivational speeches too, because…

Rocket Digs Captain America

The last true member of the Guardians of the Galaxy still alive is sure to point just how much he likes the speech Rogers is giving. Believe it or not, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) seems to agree.

First Super Awesome Team Shot!

Then we get this super cool huddle shut of the Avengers pulling their best impression of a huddle. With Cap calling the plays, the group’s almost certainly able to take down Thanos, right? If you look at the shot, there are only nine hands in the circles, which leads us to ask…

Where’s Everyone Else?

In this television spot, we see that Captain America is part of the circle. Then we see Natasha Romanoff (Scarlet Johansson) and Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) to the right of him and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) to the left. Then, of course, we see both Rocket Raccoon and Scott Lang in the same sequence.

That leaves three hands left for Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and War Machine (Don Cheadle). In previous trailers, we’ve seen War Machine and Nebula each walking with the team in white suits, so it’s assumed they’re two of the three remaining hands.

Which means behind Banner, Thor, and Captain Marvel, two of them presumably aren’t in this particular scene, which raises the question of the other two character’s whereabouts.