After watching Avengers: Infinity War, the most prominent question among the many it creates will be, “When does Avengers 4 come out?” While the film doesn’t yet have an official title, it is set for release on May 3, 2019.

In making the second part of the massive Marvel Studios ensemble film, the Russo Brothers had a very specific approach to make sure they delivered a full experience for moviegoers. Speaking to ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview (which can be seen in the video above), the Russo Brothers opened up about their approach.

“You can’t chase bigger because you get yourself into trouble,” Joe Russo said. “What you can chase is story telling. So, everything for us is based on the story. Obviously, this is larger in scale than Civil War because we have more than double the amount of characters in it, and it’s Thanos, and it’s cosmic. The stakes are the universe. You can’t get much bigger than that.”

In a later interview, the directors went into further detail about what they expect the year between Avengers: Infinity War and its sequel to feel like for fans.

“I think the reaction is that in Winter Soldier and Civil War, we like complicated stories,” Joe Russo said. “We like stories that are in bounds. And Thanos is the toughest villain they’ve ever faced, and it’s going to cost these heroes a lot if they’re going to beat him. We like robust concepts, and so I think that when people are done with the movie, that hopefully it’s a cathartic experience for them and they feel it was a worthy finale to 10 years of film-making.”

As far as storytelling goes, the sibling directors wanted to see that the sprawling epic concluded a journey with Infinity War, while also planting seeds for what’s to come later in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and what was once called “Part 2“. “It was important for us, because we wanted, the experience we wanted to have at the end of this story was the sense of emotional completion. In terms of what the narrative was in the film,” Anthony Russo said. “And hopefully they’ll have that similar feeling…It’s serialized story-telling. The mission was to not make one long movie and get out the scissors and cut it in half. Because that’s never been the most fulfilling cinematic expression. So for us, the commitment was to try and put a beginning, middle, and end to this, and a beginning, middle, and end to that.”

