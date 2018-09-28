What Time Does the ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Trailer Air on The Late Late Show?

Marvel fans were stirred to excitement earlier today with a brand new poster for X-Men: Dark Phoenix, revealing a new trailer is coming tonight.

Now we know thanks to Jean Grey actress Sophie Turner that the trailer is likely to debut during this evening’s episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden. So you might be wondering when you can expect to see it.

Hopefully you’re a night owl because the talk show doesn’t air until 12:37 am EST and 11:37 pm CST. Sophie Turner is listed as the second guest, so she might not appear until closer to 1am on the east coast. After a few minutes of gabbing and sharing anecdotes, Turner will likely debut the brand new trailer for X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

We don’t think 20th Century Fox will waste any time in getting the trailer up online soon afterwards, and there’s a strong possibility that they’ll post it on YouTube before the show starts airing, but that The Late Late Show will count as the broadcast debut.

With reshoots on X-Men: Dark Phoenix winding down, it sounds like the promotional machine is about to kick into high gear for the new movie. There have been rumors surrounding the production ever since Disney was confirmed to be purchasing 20th Century Fox and other entertainment assets, effectively putting the X-Men IP in the hands of Marvel Studios.

Some of the chatter insisted Disney could shelve the movie entirely, though those claims were debunked when the reshoots started taking place. After all, why would Fox spend money on completing a film without any intention of putting it in theaters?

X-Men: Dark Phoenix was originally slated to release this November, but after execs deemed reshoots necessary the film was pushed back to February, following in the wake of Black Panther which broke box office records for the month and proved superhero movies don’t need to stick to the summer tent poles.

Turner herself spoke about the reshoots, downplaying rumors that the film needed a major overhaul before release.

“I think it’s just a few bits and bobs, reshoot-wise,” Turner previously told Digital Spy. “To be honest, I don’t even know what we’re reshooting at the moment. So I couldn’t really tell you much about that one. All I know is that I’ll be back in Montreal at some point soon, and that the Valentine’s Day release date is quite a positive thing, because Black Panther got released on Valentine’s Day. So we’re keeping positive about it.”

Fans will finally get their first look at the trailer X-Men: Dark Phoenix this evening. The film premieres in theaters on February 14, 2019.