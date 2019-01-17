‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Trailer Debut Time Revealed By Tom Holland

The Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer will be here before you know it. In fact, the trailer will arrive bright and early tomorrow morning according to a new social media post from franchise star Tom Holland.

In an image shared to his Instagram account, Holland confirmed that the teaser would be dropping during a live feed on his Instagram page beginning at 5:45 am Pacific Time.

View this post on Instagram I guess my chat went well… A post shared by ✌️ (@tomholland2013) on Jan 14, 2019 at 9:03pm PST

After a viral video dropped by MCU hype-men Kirk Deveyck and his friend Julien demanded the release of the trailer earlier in the week, Holland retweeted the video promising he’d check with Sony and what they could do.

The trailer itself was first shown exclusively to the fans in attendance at Comic Con Experience (CCXP) 2018 last December in Sao Paulo, Brazil and tomorrow’s release will be the first time the trailer sees the light of day outside of Brazil.

According to Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, the plot of Far From Home is going to be a play on the movie’s title in more ways than one.

“Well, I mean, sure, let the speculation begin. That’s always fun,” Feige said. “We like [the title] of course because it ties into Homecoming, not just keeping that word going, which we like and we liked it more than Homecoming 2, but that notion of ‘home’ is a word that has dual meanings we’d like to continue with this [Marvel Cinematic Universe] version of Spider-Man. So, Far From Home has multiple meanings.”

In addition to Holland returning as Peter Parker, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, and Michael Keaton are set to reprise their roles from Spider-Man: Homecoming. New additions to the cast include Jake Gyllenhaal, who’ll play the iconic Spider-Man villain Mysterio as well as Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders, who join the cast reprising their MCU roles as Nick Fury and Agent Maria Hill, respectively. Jon Watts is back to direct his second straight Spider-Man film for Marvel Studios.

Gyllenhaal previously teased the plot to the movie, saying he and Holland’s Spider-Man would actually briefly team up to fight a group called the Elementals.

“There are these threats to the world, the Elementals, elemental creatures.” Gyllenhaal explained during the CCXP panel. “And Mysterio is someone who knows about them and wants to make sure that the world is safe from them. And Nick Fury asks him to come on and help because he’s the only one who really understands them. And then he teams up with friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and unfortunately has to make him become more than a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters on July 5th. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies out this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Avengers: Endgame on April 26th.