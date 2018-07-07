Who Dies in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’?

Ant-Man and the Wasp officially opens in theaters this weekend, and Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are eager to learn who makes it out of the latest Marvel adventure alive.

SPOILERS for Ant-Man and the Wasp follow.

In addition to being an almost entirely self-contained movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp is a pretty bloodless affair. The film starts with Scott Lang riding out the end of his house arrest sentence after fighting alongside Captain America in Captain America: Civil War, but beside some familiarity with that film and the first Ant-Man, both of which are recapped pretty well within Ant-Man and the Wasp itself, audiences can go into this film pretty blind.

And all of the main characters make it out of the main portion of the film alive. The movie barely even has any characters that qualify as villains. Bill Foster and Ghost both present themselves as villains at first but turn out to be pretty sympathetic characters by the end. Sonny Birch and his crew provide obstacles that Team Ant-Man has to deal with, but he hardly qualifies as a supervillain.

That all changes in the film’s first post-credits scene, which both ties directly into Avengers: Infinity War and claims several lives. If you’ve seen Avengers: Infinity War, you probably know where this is going.

The post-credits scene sees Scott Lang, Hank Pym, Hope van Dyne, and Janet Van Dyne, who was rescued from the Quantum Realm during the film, sending Scott on another mission. He’s to return to the Quantum Realm to collect energy that can help heal Ghost of her phased state and then return home. Ant-Man plunges into the Quantum Realm but finds himself stranded and unable to return. That’s because he jumped into the Quantum Realm just before Thanos snapped his fingers with the Infinity Gauntlet in Avengers: Infinity War, eliminating half of all life in the universe. Hank, Hope, and Janet were all part of the half that disappeared.

This post-credits scene shows how Ant-Man and the Wasp fits into the overall Marvel Cinematic Universe tapestry, releasing between Avengers: Infinity War and its sequel, which is something that the film’s writers have spoken about previously.

“Put yourself in our positions two years ago,” Avengers writer Stephen McFeely told BuzzFeed. “We’re looking at a blank wall, and it says Avengers 3, Ant-Man and [the] Wasp, Captain Marvel, Avengers 4. So there are four big shoeboxes, and we’re responsible for the bookends. As we’re going through deciding what we want to do, we have these two shoeboxes in the middle that you can either look at as burdens or opportunities. My hope is the conversation you and I will have a year from now, you’ll have a sense of the choices we’ve made over the course of an entire year of Marvel movies. There’s a relationship between them all.”

