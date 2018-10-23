Why Netflix Cancelled ‘Luke Cage’ Reportedly Revealed

Many Marvel fans are still stunned as the Defenders were culled down once again, the result of Netflix cancelling Luke Cage.

The news came a week after the cancellation of Iron Fist. And without a new season of The Defenders in the works, that brings Marvel Television‘s series down from six shows to three. And new details have come forth regarding the decision to cancel Luke Cage on Netflix, and it might now have to do with viewership.

According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, a source claims the series was cancelled for numerous reasons. One has to do with creative differences, though it’s not clear if it was between showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker and Marvel TV, or between Netflix and Marvel. Another reason is that the two entities could not agree on terms for a third season.

These two tidbits make it seem like viewership was not the issue with Luke Cage, however we cannot be sure that it didn’t affect the series entirely considering Netflix does not release those statistics. But based on the social media response to Luke Cage’s cancellation, viewing numbers might not have been a problem.

Marvel and Netflix issued a joint statement after the series was cancelled, praising the cast, crew, and fan base for their work and support of Luke Cage.

“Unfortunately, Marvel’s Luke Cage will not return for a third season,” Netflix and Marvel said in a joint statement. “Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is grateful to the dedicated showrunner, writers, cast and crew who brought Harlem’s Hero to life for the past two seasons, and to all the fans who have supported the series.”

Series showrunner Coker seemed blindsided by the announcement, but remained thankful of the support from the show’s fans.

“A lot [of] memories,” Coker tweeted. “A lot of individual thank you calls to make. Just want to say thank you to Marvel, Netflix, the best Writer’s room, cast, crew, the Midnight Hour, all those who graced the stage at Harlem’s Paradise and the most incredible fan base in the world. Forward always…”

There are rumors that the characters will continue on Marvel TV in some capacity, but there’s no word how that would happen yet. Whether Luke Cage and Iron Fist team up for a Heroes for Hire series on Hulu, or something else entirely, is not clear at this time. But fans are hopeful this isn’t the end of these superheroes.