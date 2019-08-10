Is Avengers: Endgame Going to Be on Netflix?

Now that Avengers: Endgame will be available on home media within a matter of days, many hopefully Marvel fans are likely asking themselves when it will be added to Netflix. The response to that might be a bit disappointing to most; no, Avengers: Endgame won’t be added to Netflix. Because of the fractured deal between Disney and the streaming giant, no further Marvel Studios films will be appearing on Netflix.

In fact, the arrangement was in effect earlier this year when Captain Marvel was released. Instead of eventually going to Netflix, the Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck-directed film will be the first Marvel Studios film added to Disney+ when it launches November 12th. All subsequent Marvel Studios films will follow suit, including Avengers: Endgame.

As of this writing, just three Marvel Studios films remaining on Netflix after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was removed earlier this year. The movies still available for streaming with your Netflix account include the Oscar-winning Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Ant-Man and the Wasp. It’s unclear how long those three films will remaining on the platform, though it’s likely they’ll run their entire contracted licensing time. If we look at Guardians 2, the James Gunn-led hit was added December 5, 2017 before being removed on June 6, 2019.

The House of Mouse has been dominating the news cycle once again after announcing earlier this week it’d be combining Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ in a bundle starting at $12.99 per month. The pricing — which happens to be the same of Netflix’s introductory price — has led some to speculate the Bob Iger-led company is heading straight after the streaming juggernaut.

“I know there’s a lot that’s been speculated about us going after them. We’re not, we’re looking to occupy space. That’s a growth opportunity for the company and growth in terms in terms of consumption,” Iger said. “We’ve always believed there’s plenty of room for both of us to thrive in this marketplace.”

Will you be signing up for Disney+ as soon as it launches? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below! Avengers: Endgame is now available digitally ahead of a home media release on August 13th.

