Jason David Frank Shares Power Rangers and Wolverine Cosplay Mashup

For decades, fans have gotten pretty creative with their love for the Power Rangers, and it looks like an awesome new cosplay is no exception. Power Rangers icon Jason David Frank recently took to Instagram to share video of a White Ranger/Wolverine mashup cosplay, which the actor spotted while at Canada’s Edmonton Expo. While it’s unclear exactly who was behind the epic ensemble, the costume has gotten quite a lot of attention on social media, earning over 50,000 likes alone.

The White Ranger has had a unique impact on the Power Rangers mythos, in part thanks to Frank’s portrayal. While the actor initially began as the Green Ranger, he’s noticed that his latter role has a special place in fans’ hearts.

“Well Green was the first, but what I’m starting to see is generations of kids and people that grew up on the White Ranger.” Frank said in a 2017 interview. “Aaron started the White Ranger Beatdown and I said on the first day “Aaron, why don’t we do Green” and he said “No, we’re going to do White”, and I said “Why don’t we do Green”, and he’s like “I’m a White Ranger fan”. He made that White Ranger where I was starting to go around and get noticed like “Dude, you’re the White Ranger that beat Scorpion!” That’s how big he branded this. So he was a White Ranger fan.”

“Green is probably more dominating now because the older fans are, ya know, we probably dominate the age demographics there, being a Green Ranger fan.” Frank continued. “So Green was definitely really cool for me, but being the White Ranger was exciting as well.”

Wolverine’s live-action portrayals have sparked a similar sort of love for fans, thanks to Hugh Jackman’s decades-long portrayal of the character. When it comes to the character’s future, things are a little more uncertain, as the character is expected to be recast in some way if and when he enters the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Hugh, just the physicality of it all, just to bulk up,” X-Men producer Lauren Shuler Donner explained during a previous panel appearance. “This man worked so hard to bulk up, would get up at four in the morning to bulk and eat protein meals every two hours because his natural state, they used to call him Worm when he was a kid. So his natural state is a very skinny guy. Once you reach a certain age, the body just won’t go anymore. I think he was wise to say, ‘I’m at that point. I can’t do it.’ Now, that doesn’t mean he can’t come back as older Wolverine. You never know. Future Wolverine, you never know.”

