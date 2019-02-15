Here’s What Daniel Radcliffe Could Look Like as Wolverine

Wolverine stands as one the most iconic X-Men heroes, and fans are eager to know who will play the legend for Marvel Studios. After all, Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox will open the door to Logan’s MCU debut, and one artist has imagined how Daniel Radcliffe would look in the role.

Over on Twitter, a concept artist known as BossLogic gave Radcliffe a superhero makeover. “This one is for everyone that tagged me in this today,” the artist wrote.

As you can see below, BossLogic took the British actor and gave him a total gruff makeover. Donning a white tank top, Radcliffe is seen turned to the side with some full facial hair and sideburns. The actor has some scars marring his face which are healing, and Radcliffe’s cocked eyebrow makes him look surprisingly fierce.

This one is for everyone that tagged me in this today 🙂 – Daniel Radcliffe #wolverine @RealHughJackman #xmen pic.twitter.com/pqAyhzAefZ — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) February 11, 2019

Oh, and yes, that is a Harry Potter homage in the photo. One of the piece’s scars is in the shape of a lightning bolt, and that nod is hard to overlook.

For those curious about this piece’s history, it all has to do with recent reports regarding Wolverine in the MCU. As Disney’s deal with Fox wraps, the introduction of the X-Men to the MCU is becoming more of a reality. The advent will force X-Men’s greatest heroes to be recast, and Wolverine has needed a new inheritor after Jackman’s final performance in Logan premiered. Recent rumors have suggested Radcliffe may be one of the actors eyed to replace Jackman as Wolverine, and the British star even addressed the topic in an interview with Wired.

“There’s going to be a new Wolverine movie, in which it starts off with Hugh Jackman being put into a hot wash,” Radcliffe joked in the recent interview. “And then when he comes out, it’s me. So yes, I’m very happy to announce that here.”

While die-hard fans of Jackman will have a hard time seeing Wolverine recast, the Australian actor has been open about his desire to see Logan tackle the MCU. “It’s interesting because for the whole 17 years I kept thinking that [Wolverine joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe] would be so great,” Jackman stressed before in a previous in a previous interview.

“Like I would love to see, particularly, Iron Man and the Hulk and Wolverine together. And every time I saw an Avengers movie I could just see Wolverine in the middle of all of them like punching them all on the head. But it was like, ‘Oh well, that’s not gonna happen.’ and it was interesting just when I first saw that headline — it was just the possibility of it and who knows what’s gonna happen, obviously — I was like, “Hang on!” But I think, unfortunately, the ship has sailed for me, but for someone else I would like to see Wolverine in there.”

