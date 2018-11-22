Wolverine’s Hot Claws Do Not Come From the Phoenix Force

The deepening mystery of Wolverine’s return to the Marvel Comics Universe is only going to get more complicated now. After one website did a breakdown of everything going on with Wolverine’s new powers since his return (specifically the infamous “Hot Claws” and the newly-revealed Phoenix Force), with one big question taking shape: are Wolverine’s Hot Claws a manifestation of the Phoenix Force?

It seemed like the logical connection – at least until writer Charles Soule came through and shut that entire fan theory down:

Currently there is a major mystery surrounding Wolverine‘s reappearance, and just how many versions of Logan there are running around the Marvel Comics Universe. We the Wolverine who returned in Marvel Legacy #1 (seemingly freed from an Adamantium husk) and had the Space Stone in his possession. In Thor #5, a future version of Wolverine with full Phoenix Force powers appears to Thor, saying he hasn’t gone by his old name in hundreds of thousands of years. Finally, Avengers #10 revealed a version of present day Logan who appears just like he did in Marvel Legacy #1 shows up to save Loki for the Celestials, using the Phoenix Force to do so. An image of that Wolverine going “full burn” with the Phoenix Force contained images that seem to herald the events of the upcoming Wolverine: Infinity Watch series, and other big turns about to happen in the Marvel Comics Universe.

While fans are scrambling to explain the mystery of Wolverine’s new identity (or identities), none of this time-displacement, resurrection mystery apparently has anything to do with why Wolvy is sporting those Hot Claws now. That major change to the character is apparently the basis for yet another, different, mystery that will need answering – and still connect back to larger mysteries concerning the Phoenix Force, time travel, and by next year the Infinity Stones and any number of cosmic figures and events that come with them. In other words: somehow, Wolverine’s return is bringing more questions and confusion than explanations and enjoyment. Hopefully all of this starts to get pulled together soon.

The mystery of Wolverine’s return and Hot Claws power continues to unfold in Return Of Wolverine. Wolverine: Infinity Watch launches in 2019.