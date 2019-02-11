‘Wolverine’ Star Hugh Jackman Shares Special Message to New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady Before the Super Bowl

It’s Super Bowl Sunday today with the New England Patriots facing off with the Los Angeles Rams in just a few short hours and ahead of the big game, Wolverine star Hugh Jackman has a special message for Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

In a short video he shared to Twitter, Jackman shared that Brady was his inspiration today — Jackman had apparently just completed a tap dancing session — acknowledging the incredible achievement of the 41-year-old Brady playing in his ninth Super Bowl. Check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Tom. Brady. You’re my inspiration today, Super Bowl Sunday,” Jackman says. “Clearly this is not the Super Bowl, but I’m 50. Tap dancing. You’re 41 in your ninth super bowl. Incredible. Hats off to you, man. Have a great one.”

Incredible is right and, depending upon the outcome of the game, it could get even better. If the Patriots win today’s game, Brady will become the oldest quarterback to win the Super Bowl as well as the first-ever player to win six rings. However, when it comes to Jackman’s support and well-wishes, the one thing Brady won’t have is exclusivity. Jackman also shared a message for Rams center John Sullivan.

“Sully. I haven’t forgotten our five-hour flight together,” Jackman says. “It’s John Sullivan, center of the Rams. Go crush it, man and I’ll be listening out for that Wolverine call.”

The supportive messages for players on both teams is a nice, diplomatic touch, though it’s unclear if Jackman will be watching when the game kicks off later today. The entertainer is presently rehearsing for the upcoming revival of his one-man stage show which will see him singing and dancing around the world, presumably to songs from musical’s he’s been associated with such as Les Misérables, The Boy from OZ, Oklahoma, and even The Greatest Showman. Getting ready for that is enough to keep anyone busy, but there’s another reason Jackman might have something else to do during the big game. Jackman is a New York Giants fan and while they didn’t make it to the Super Bowl, he had a message for them as well.

“I’ve one thing to say about today’s Super Bowl,” Jackman says in a third message. “Go Giants.”

Super Bowl LIII kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.