Wolverine Is Getting a New Superpower

Yesterday, Marvel officially confirmed that Wolverine is coming back from the dead in Return of Wolverine beginning this September from Charles Soule and Steve McNiven. When he returns, it turns out Logan will have some new tricks up his sleeve, or in his claws as the case may be.

In a video that accompanied the Return of Wolverine announcement, Soule explained that, in order for Logan’s return to mean something, they made a change to his powers and now those razor-sharp adamantium claws of his can now heat up to extreme temperatures when they’re let loose.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Wolverine’s body has been missing. The entire Marvel Universe has been looking for him, because he’s a very important part of the Super Hero puzzle. And at long last, he will be found,” Soule tells Marvel.com. “I thought this was a real opportunity to do things that would make him feel new and fresh in a way; if you come back from the dead, it should mean something. One of the outwardly physical manifestations of that is that now, from time to time, his claws—once they’re popped—they can heat up. They can get really hot.

“The way I think of it in my head and the way I’ve described it in scripts to Steve is you’ve got a blacksmith who is working with metal on his or her anvil and it can be red hot, yellow hot, white hot, all of that stuff and Logan can do that now. If Logan comes at you and his claws are heated up and blazing you’re in big trouble.”

Return of Wolverine will complete Charles Soule’s trilogy of Wolverine events that began in 2014 with Death of Wolverine and that continues currently in Hunt for Wolverine. Return of Wolverine promises to finally unveil the answer to the mystery being investigated in the four Hunt for Wolverine miniseries — Adamantium Agenda, Weapon Lost, Mystery in Madripoor, and Claws of a Killer. Those investigations will conclude in the one-shot Hunt for Wolverine: Dead Ends.

“The four Hunt For Wolverine miniseries all follow different threads in pursuit of our pointy-fisted friend, and each comes to a conclusion with different pieces of the puzzle,” teased Marvel’s X-Men editor Jordan D. White when Dead Ends was announced. “With Dead Ends, the players assemble to bring those puzzle together and see what they learned…but they might not like what they find.”

Return of Wolverine #1 goes on sale September 19th.