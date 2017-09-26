[MAJOR SPOILER] Returns In ‘Marvel Legacy’ One-Shot

One of Marvel’s most popular characters is making his return in Marvel Legacy.

SPOILER WARNING: This article contains MAJOR spoilers for Marvel Legacy #1.

Marvel Comics has revealed to ComicBook.com that the original Wolverine is making a comeback in the pages of Marvel Legacy #1, and he’s packing one of the most powerful items in the Marvel Universe, an Infinity Stone!

“Yes, Logan is back from the dead,” Marvel editor-in-chief Axel Alonso told ComicBook.com. “After three years of a Logan-free Marvel Universe, Logan is back, claws popped and ready for action. How he came back, why he came back, and just how he came into possession of that Infinity Stone are part of a fascinating story that’s going to unveil soon, and in some unusual places.”

Logan being in possession of that Infinity Stone seems likely to bring him to the attention of the Guardians of the Galaxy, who are now on the hunt for all of the Infinity Stones.

Wolverine has been dead since the events of the 2014 Death of Wolverine miniseries by Charles Soule and Steve McNiven. He was believed to have suffocated after being encased in hardened adamantium while stopping the plans of Doctor Abraham Cornelius, founder of the Weapon X program. Logan’s friends then had his body, adamantium shell and all, transported to a secluded cabin in the wilderness where he could rest.

Since then, the mantle of Wolverine has been passed down to Logan’s surrogate clone daughter Laura Kinney, formerly known as X-23. Another version of Logan, better known as Old Man Logan, also arrived in the Marvel Universe from an alternate, dystopian timeline. Both Laura and Old Man Logan have headlined their own ongoing series and worked with the X-Men since the Secret Wars event in 2015.

It’s unclear what Logan’s return to the Marvel Universe means for Laura and Old Man Logan, but for now, “the best he is at what he does” seems to be wrapped up in a larger story, one of a truly cosmic scale, set up by the events of Marvel Legacy #1.

Marvel Legacy #1 goes on sale September 27, 2017.

Marvel Legacy #1

JUL170990

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Esad Ribic, Russell Dauterman, Chris Samnee, Alex Maleev, Stuart Immonen, Pepe Larraz, Jim Cheung, Daniel Acuna, Greg Land, Ed McGuinness, Steve McNiven (CA) Joe Quesada

EVERYTHING STARTS HERE!

It begins at the dawn of the human race, and ends with a child’s prayer! In between, empires fall, mysteries brew, secrets are revealed, quests are undertaken and legends are forged! All leading up to the dramatic return you’ve been waiting for – and one you’ve been dreading!

Jason Aaron (MIGHTY THOR) and Esad Ribic (SECRET WARS) usher in a new dawn – one whose rays will touch every corner of the Marvel Universe in the days to come!

MARVEL LEGACY: It’s everything you’ve been longing for – and more!

Rated T+

In Shops: Sep 27, 2017

SRP: $5.99