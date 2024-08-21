Marvel Kills Two Major Heroes in Wolverine: Revenge

Two of Marvel’s most popular heroes just met a grisly demise in Wolverine’s new comic. The X-Men are currently in the beginning of their From the Ashes era, featuring new creative teams and storylines as mutants look to regain their footing after the Fall of Krakoa. Naturally, Wolverine is headlining his own solo series, but the superstar team of Jonathan Hickman and Greg Capullo are collaborating on Wolverine: Revenge, a miniseries that takes place outside of X-Men: From the Ashes. This allows them to not worry about continuity, resulting in the deaths of two Avengers.

*WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Wolverine: Revenge #1. Continue reading at your own risk!

Wolverine: Revenge #1 comes from the creative team of Jonathan Hickman, Greg Capullo, Tim Townsend, FCO Plascencia, and VC’s Cory Petit. The plot centers on the world being thrown into chaos when Asteroid M plummets towards Earth, burning up on re-entry. Magneto is one of the many casualties of the event, with his death setting off the largest E.M.P. in the history of mankind. This leaves the northern hemisphere without electricity and technology. Nick Fury estimates that a hundred million people are already dead, and more could join them S.H.I.E.L.D. doesn’t find a way to turn the lights back on. This leads Fury to recruit Wolverine, Captain America, and the Winter Soldier for a mission to steal a cold fusion S.E.E.D. reactor from the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants.

When the trio start their march on the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants’ lair, they’re ambushed and captured by Sabretooth, Deadpool, and Omega Red. Mastermind cuts them open and plants bombs in their chests, and we’re also stunned to see Colossus working with them as well. When Wolverine questions his fellow X-Man on his change in loyalties, Colossus states he’s sticking with his countrymen over invaders from the West looking to steal from them. They’re all eventually freed, with Captain America and Winter Soldier given the go ahead to return to the United States. However, Deadpool controls the trigger for the bombs, and sets them off before our heroes can get too far away. The same fate lands on Wolverine, but his healing factor patches him back together.

Deadpool kills Captain America and Winter Soldier in Wolverine: Revenge #1

What is Wolverine: Revenge #1 about?

HICKMAN AND CAPULLO JOIN FORCES FOR A WOLVERINE EPIC LIKE NO OTHER! Greg Capullo makes his grand return to Marvel Comics storytelling as he and Jonathan Hickman pit WOLVERINE against a cadre of foes who will turn his world upside down! He’s been beaten! He’s been bloodied! And LOGAN only has one thought on his mind: REVENGE! Don’t miss this prestige miniseries, set to become one of the defining tales in Wolverine’s storied legend!