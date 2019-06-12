Wolverine: The Lost Trail Release Date Announced, Gambit Clip Released

Marvel and Stitcher today announced the wide release date for Marvel’s Wolverine: The Last Trail, the podcast sequel to Marvel’s Wolverine: The Long Night. The 10-episode series is already available on Stitcher Premium but will be available weekly via all major podcast platforms beginning July 8th. To celebrate the announcement, Marvel and Stitcher have released a clip from the series of Gambit making his introduction. Take a listen above.

Marvel’s Wolverine: The Lost Trail is described as “an epic quest that takes place in the Louisiana bayou. Following the events of Marvel’s Wolverine: The Long Night, Logan (Richard Armitage) returns to New Orleans in search of redemption, only to discover that his ex-lover, Maureen is nowhere to be found. And she’s not the only one. Dozens of humans and mutants have gone missing, including the mother of a teenage boy, Marcus Baptiste. With Weapon X in close pursuit, Logan and Marcus must team up and follow a trail of clues that leads them deep into the gothic heart of the bayou, where they encounter biker gangs, Cajun thieves and a world of wonders that defies explanation. It is here that they find Greenhaven — a refuge run by a powerful mutant named Jason Wyngarde.”

The cast of Wolverine: The Lost Trail includes Richard Armitage (The Stranger) as Wolverine, Bill Irwin (Legion) as Jason Wyngarde, Bill Heck (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs) as Remy LeBeau, Blair Brown (Orange is the New Black) as Bonnie Roach, Rachael Holmes (Mad Dogs) as Maureen, and newcomer Rodney Henry as Marcus.

The series is written by Ben Percy (The Dark Net, Red Moon), with director Brendan Baker (Wolverine: The Long Night), and associate director Chloe Prasinos (Wolverine: The Long Night), and is produced by Daniel Fink and Chloe Wilson of Marvel and Jenny Radelet Mast of Stitcher.

“After seeing the overwhelming support for Marvel’s Wolverine: The Long Night, we are excited to introduce listeners to another unique audio storytelling experience,” said Dan Buckley, president of Marvel, in a statement when the series was announced. “Marvel’s Wolverine: The Lost Trail will continue expanding Logan’s story and introduce more elements of the Marvel Universe. We look forward to expanding our content for Marvel fans and the scripted podcast community.”

“Fans reacted so powerfully and positively to season one that we really had no choice–we had to keep the story and the characters alive (well, most of them) for another season,” said Chris Bannon, the chief content officer of Stitcher. “Fortunately, the outstanding creative team that made season one so memorable signed on right away! And I couldn’t hope for a better cast of great voices, including Richard Armitage as Logan. Together, they’re making a story Marvel fans will listen to over and over, I know.”

Are you excited to experience Wolverine: The Long Trail? Let us know in the comments! The series is available now on Stitcher Premium and goes wide on July 8th.