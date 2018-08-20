WWE Superstar Seth Rollins Dons Thanos Ring Gear for SummerSlam

WWE’s SummerSlam is one of the biggest wrestling pay-per-view events of the year, and the Superstars are known to change up their outfits for the special occasion. Seth Rollins wanted to go into his match for the Intercontinental Championship against Dolph Ziggler stronger than ever, and with Thanos he does just that.

Rollins opened the show, revealing his Thanos inspired gear complete with a hilarious yet brutal take on the Infinity Gauntlet.

Crack total este Seth Rollins, encima sale vestido a lo Thanos. Imposible no bancarlo #SummerslamCL pic.twitter.com/Y3qqxMJbUP — Simón (@pelicanomatinal) August 19, 2018

Worked on by costume designers @IamMikaze and @byJolene on Twitter, the new Thanos gear even includes the Infinity Gauntlet in place of Rollins’ right boot. Rollins’ kicks, and his finishing curb stomp, are all based around this leg so it only makes sense that Rollins would want to beef it up with the power of the Infinity Stones.

Seth Rollins has channeled fantasy characters for big matches in the past, such as his Game of Thrones inspired outfit for Wrestlemania 34, but he definitely needs the strength of the Infinity Stones here. His matches against Dolph Ziggler have resulted in both victories and defeats, but Rollins definitely has the best chance of winning this time around.

Originally scheduled to be a match where Seth Rollins had to deal with Drew McIntyre as well as Ziggler (with the two defeating Rollins and snagging the Intercontinental Championship over and over again), he got a boost from a returning ally, Dean Ambrose last Monday Night Raw. With Ambrose, and this new gear, Rollins has definitely cut Ziggler’s power in half.

For those wondering where they can see Seth Rollins in his Thanos inspired ring gear, here’s the full match card for the SummerSlam 2018 pay-per-view: