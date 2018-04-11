How ‘Deadpool’ Killed the ‘X-Force’ Movie

The X-Force movie may be on track now, but it was once headed in a different direction. The original screenwriter is explaining what happened.

Jeff Wadlow, who is currently promoting his horror movie Truth or Dare, spoke to Collider and explained that Deadpool was a major factor in 20th Century Fox changing course on X-Force.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I wrote a draft and they really liked it,” Wadlow explained. “They just reached a critical moment, where they were deciding whether they were going to make Deadpool or X-Force. I’ve always loved Deadpool and I tried to rehabilitate him in my X-Force movie because, like the rest of the fans, I felt like they totally screwed it up in X-Men: Origins. I had actually been talking to Ryan Reynolds about playing him in my X-Force movie, but my X-Force movie was much more focused on Cable and the New Mutants becoming this paramilitary unit.

“So, Fox was trying to decide whether they going to do the Deadpool solo movie or my X-Force movie. Fortunately, they picked the Deadpool solo movie because it’s great. Fortunately for the world, I should say, but unfortunately for me. But, I have no complaints about the process. I’m a huge fan of Ryan’s and I loved the Deadpool solo movie. I’m super excited forDeadpool 2. It’s a little bit of a bummer, but that’s life in the big leagues.”

Deadpool may have killed one X-Force movie, but the success of the first Deadpool movie has given life to an entire X-Force-themed subset of the X-Men movies franchise. Deadpool 2 will introduce Josh Brolin as Cable, Zazie Beetz as Domino, and what looks like a prototype version of the X-Force team that includes Bedlam and Shatterstar. Cabin in the Woods director Drew Goddard is attached to follow-up on Deadpool 2 with a full-fledged X-Force movie with Reynolds and Brolin set to star.

X-Force is based on the paramilitary mutant squad formed by Cable in the Marvel Comics universe. The team was eventually disbanded but later reformed as a proactive mutant hit squad with Wolverine as the team’s field later. Deadpool joined Wolverine’s version of the team.

Deadpool 2 opens in theaters on May 18th.

Other upcoming X-Men movies include X-Men: Dark Phoenix on February 14, 2019, Gambit on June 7, 2019, and The New Mutants on August 2, 2019.