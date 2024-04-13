X-Men '97: Rogue Actress Addresses SPOILER's Death

X-Men '97 is now five episodes deep on Disney+, and the series continues to shock and delight fans of X-Men: The Animated Series. The new show takes place right where the original series left off in 1997, and critics and audiences agree that the reboot is more than a worthy follow-up. The newest episode, "Remember It," featured the biggest shocker yet when a gala on Genosha was attacked by a giant Sentinal, killing many mutants. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! One of the characters to meet a dark fate was Gambit/Remy LeBeau (A.J. LoCascio). Gambit's death was confirmed when Rogue (Lenore Zann) couldn't "feel" him at the end of the episode. Zann recently spoke with CinemaBlend about the episode's devastating moment.

"Well I was devastated too," Zann shared. "I really feel that Rogue loves Remy deeply, and in this episode, we also find out how deeply... The fact that she says to Magneto, 'Some things are deeper than skin.' That's so important because this is what Gambit said, and she repeats that. Anybody who knows Rogue knows that not being able to touch anyone skin to skin has been part of her trauma her whole life. She wants to touch people skin to skin, but she realizes, 'No, some things are deeper than skin,' that, for me, just speaks galaxies and universe of deep, deep love."

Is Gambit Really Dead?

Considering the fact that Rogue couldn't feel Gambit, the character's death seems pretty undeniable. However, the episode also featured the return of Cable, who is voiced by Chris Potter. Interestingly enough, Potter was the original voice of Gambit in X-Men: The Animated Series. With Cable in the mix, anything is possible since he's known for traveling through time and changing history. With any luck, Gambit's death will be reversed. LoCascio also recently spoke with CinemaBlend about his character's death and admitted it was hard on him.

"I was sad, I was pretty devastated, especially since this is a character I've loved for so, so long, and then to get to play the character and then to find out they're dying halfway through the season. I was devastated," LoCascio shared. "Yeah, I had to go through my own mourning process in the same way you would with a friend or a loved one in a weird way."

"I mean, obviously not to the same degree, but there was this feeling of, 'Welcome to the world of X-Men!' And then it's like, 'And then you die!' And I was like, 'You couldn't even wait a couple more episodes!' It's very strange and bittersweet. I'm thrilled to voice Gambit in any capacity, so to do it in these pivotal moments was an honor. But yeah, I definitely felt heartsick and sad. Jake [Castorena] and Beau [DeMayo] had to call me and placate me and tell me, 'It's ok, this is a good story.' I was like, 'Ok...' So I felt very sad."

X-Men '97 releases new episodes on Wednesdays.