X-Men ‘97 Season 2 Missing From Marvel Slate: Where It Stands After Controversy

Marvel Studios released a “Look Ahead” video teasing its biggest upcoming releases of the next year, but X-Men ’97 was conspicuously absent. The series got a multi-season order before it premiered, and showrunner Beau DeMayo was reported to have finished writing Season 2 before he was fired earlier this year. Fans are now wondering if the season will be delayed, but so far all we have is speculation.

Marvel’s new “Look Ahead” video was released alongside the season finale of Agatha All Along, and it had a lot to talk about. It promised the upcoming animated series What If…? and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man due out soon on Disney+, as well as the live action series Daredevil: Born Again and Ironheart. It also included looks at the animated shows Eyes of Wakanda and Marvel Zombies, and finally the live-action series Wonder Man. That seems to be all fans can expect on Disney+ between now and December of 2025, leaving many to assume that X-Men ’97 won’t be out next year.

The announcement said nothing of X-Men ’97, and Marvel has not commented on fan speculation, of course. The secretive studio could simply be keeping this highly-anticipated release to itself, or it could be delayed by rewrites.

Marvel fired DeMayo in March of 2024, a few weeks before the series premiere. According to The Hollywood Reporter at the time, DeMayo had already completed his writing for Season 2, leading many to assume that there wouldn’t be any interruption in the show’s production schedule. However, in August The InSneider reported that “most” of the season would be rewritten, and the process would be overseen by new showrunner Matthew Chauncey.

Marvel officially claimed that DeMayo was fired for “egregious” sexual misconduct, and Sneider later heard from inside sources that DeMayo had allegedly sent suggestive photos of himself to young male staff members, groped an assistant and been emotionally and physically abusive to staff members. DeMayo reached an agreement with the studio at the time, allowing him to continue posting about the series online. However, he later posted a video denying all the allegations against him, and claiming that Marvel had been prejudiced against both his race and his sexual orientation.

X-Men ’97 Season 2 is in production, and Season 3 is in development. There is no release date scheduled for any future installments. Season 1 is streaming now on Disney+.