X-Men ’97 Star Jennifer Hale Teases Season 2

One of the stars of X-Men ’97 is letting the fans know what to look forward to in the second season. Even though it hasn’t been that long since the first season of X-Men ’97 wrapped up, the attention has already turned to Season 2. Much of that can be attributed to the way the season finale ended, introducing threats like Apocalypse, the possible resurrection of Gambit, and a new team of X-Men. Accomplished voice actress Jennifer Hale voices Jean Grey on X-Men ’97, and is teasing Jean’s evolution as we head into a new season.

ComicBook spoke to Jennifer Hale about X-Men ’97 Season 2, and asked what – if anything – she could share about Jean Grey and the season overall. “All I will say is, ‘Buckle up,’” Hale said with a laugh. “I can tease nothing… nothing. I’m making a practice not to say a word about anything. I don’t even mention I’m in something until I see the producers and the creators say something online. I just don’t do it. I don’t risk it. I don’t want to be the one who screws the thing up.”

Hale ended the interview with the cryptic, “Keep reading.” You can take a look at the interview with Jennifer Hale in the video player above.

What X-Men fans can look forward to in X-Men ’97 Season 2

The Marvel Animation panel at D23 brought a lot of new updates to X-Men ’97. Footage shown to those in attendance at D23 included characters like Polaris and the New Mutants, and fans will remember that Forge is on a mission to recruit more X-Men to help find their time-displaced teammates. Could this collection of mutants make up a new X-Men team, or will there be other teams for fans to look forward to?

“There’s many teams, in Marvel, that have the letter ‘X’ that are followed by a hyphen,” Marvel head of animation Brad Winderbaum said during a Q&A session. “I would put it to you like this… there’s two other X teams in Season 2.”

For those keeping score at home, other Marvel teams with “X” in their names include X-Factor and X-Force. Seeing as how Polaris was once a member of the government-sanctioned X-Factor with Cyclops’ brother Havok, it may be a safe bet that they show up in X-Men ’97 Season 2. We also can’t forget that Cable molded the New Mutants into X-Force, and Cable had a big role in the first season of the animated series.