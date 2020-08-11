X-Men: Arrow's Colton Haynes Wants to Play Iceman

✖

Former Arrow star Colton Haynes is ready to make the jump from DC to Marvel. The actor shared on Twitter a gif of Iceman from X-Men: Days of Future Past, a role portrayed by Shawn Ashmore in that film, with the emoji of a person raising their hand. This is a clear indication that Haynes is tossing his hat in the ring for the role as Marvel Studios is largely expected to reboot and recast all of the X-Men characters after Disney purchased Fox and the characters are poised for their debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside the Avengers characters.

Ashmore was recently cast in another comic book title, joining Amazon's The Boys, and is not expected to reprise his role as Iceman. After rumors swirled around social media on Monday that Shia Lebeouf being eyed for the role (though, the sources of these rumors are completely unknown), Haynes decided to join the conversation.

Check out the tweet from Haynes with the gif of Iceman below!

Iceman, real name Bobby Drake, first appeared in X-Men #1 in 1963, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. The character has appeared in several live action titles.

Bobby's mutant powers which were discovered at a young age include the ability to create and throw ice, adjust his body temperature internally and externally to that of a freezing temperature, exist entirely in an ice form, manipulate water at the molecular level, and and create clones of himself in ice form.

More recently, Bobby was discovered to be a gay character when Jean Grey read his mind. He denied the discovery by Jean but ultimately spoke to an older version of himself who taught him to embrace this part of his life. He would go on to have relationships with characters like Romeo, Pyro, and Christian Frost. Haynes has not been shy about his sexuality, sharing that he was gay at the age of 14. As Hollywood is being called upon to more accurately cast diverse roles, this fact paired with Haynes' acting abilities might make him a good fit for this character.

Haynes portrayed Roy Harper, also known as Arsenal, on CW's Arrow series.

