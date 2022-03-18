X-Men and Avengers Serve Up Stylish Fashion on Stunning Hellfire Gala Covers

The Hellfire Gala is back for Year 2, and a special variant cover program will feature members of the X-Men and Avengers donning stylish outfits for the event. Last year’s Hellfire Gala was a once-in-a-lifetime type of party, with the X-Men terraforming Mars and the murder of the Scarlet Witch. Instead of taking place across numerous X-Men titles, this year’s Hellfire Gala will be contained in a 72-page one-shot by Gerry Duggan, Russell Dauterman, Matteo Lolli, C.F. Villa, and Kris Anka. Variant covers from some of Marvel’s most accomplished artists feature some of the clothing that will be on full display.

Heroes such as both Captain Americas (Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson), Iron Man, Cyclops, Jean Grey, Emma Frost, Scarlet Witch, and more will appear across various Marvel titles each week of June. Artists such as Russel Dauterman (who is the lead designer for both Hellfire Galas), Carmen Carnero, Iban Coello, Chris Bachalo, Jen Bartel, Mateus Manhanini, Mahmud Asrar, Miguel Mercado, Meghan Hetrick, InHyuk Lee, and Eric D’Urso will see their works displayed on the variant covers.

“I’m thrilled to be back designing costumes for the mutants!” Dauterman said. “And this year we’re expanding to include more of the Marvel Universe — I jumped at the chance to design one of my favorite characters, the Scarlet Witch! I’m lucky to be in such stellar company, surrounded by the other artists working on this project. I’ve been excited every time new art shows up in my inbox, and can’t wait for everyone to see!”

You can find the full list of titles, artists, and heroes featured on the X-Men’s Hellfire Gala variant covers below, along with looks at 12 of the covers.

On Sale 6/1

SHANG-CHI #13 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER by CHRIS BACHALO – Namor

X-FORCE #29 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER by MIGUEL MERCADO – Forge

X-MEN #12 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER by INHYUK LEE – Cyclops

On Sale 6/8

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #5 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN – Spider-Man

BLACK PANTHER #7 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER by ERICA D’URSO – Captain Marvel

FANTASTIC FOUR #45 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN – Doctor Doom

On Sale 6/15

IRON MAN #21 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER by IBAN COELLO – Iron Man

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #39 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN – Black Widow

MOON KNIGHT #12 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN – Scarlet Witch

WOLVERINE #22 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN – Wolverine

On Sale 6/22

AVENGERS #57 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER by CARMEN CARNERO – Captain America

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #2 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER by MATEUS MANHANINI – Captain America

GAMBIT #2 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN – Gambit

HULK #8 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN – She-Hulk

KNIGHTS OF X #3 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER by MAHMUD ASRAR – Rogue

MARAUDERS #4 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN – Synch

X-MEN RED #4 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER by JEN BARTEL – Jean Grey

On Sale 6/29

IMMORTAL X-MEN #4 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER by MEGHAN HETRICK – Emma Frost

LEGION OF X #3 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN – Havok

NEW MUTANTS #27 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN – Magik

Avengers #57 by Carmen Carnero

Black Panther #7 by Erica D’Urso

Captain America: Symbol of Truth #2 by Mateus Manhanini

Iron Man #21 by Iban Coello

Immortal X-Men #4 by Meghan Hetrick

Knights of X #3 by Mahmud Asrar

Marauders #4 by Russell Dauterman

Moon Knight #12 by Russell Dauterman

Wolverine #22 by Russell Dauterman

X-Force #29 by Miguel Mercado

X-Men #12 by InHyuk Lee

X-Men Red #4 by Jen Bartel