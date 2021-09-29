X-Men: SPOILER Replaces Cyclops as Captain Commander

There’s been a shakeup in the power structure on Krakoa. SPOILERS follow for Inferno #1 by Jonathan Hickman, Valerio Schti, David Curiel, Joe Sabino, and Tom Mueller follow. Back when Marvel’s mutants first founded Krakoa, there were no X-Men. They chose the Quiet Council of Krakoa to govern the mutant island. Additionally, they selected four mutants to be their Great Captains, leaders during times of war. Those captains were Gorgon, Bishop, Magik, and Cyclops, with Cyclops serving as the Captain Commander, leader of the Great Captains. That structure held for a time, but it all began to change with the X of Swords event.

During X of Swords, Cyclops and Marvel Girl reformed the X-Men to rescue their family and the other mutants stranded in Otherworld, with Marvel Girl abdicated her position on the Quiet Council. Since then, Cyclops and Marvel Girl have committed to leading a new roster of elected X-Men operating out of New York City. Cyclops believes that being a full-time X-Man and the Captain Commander is too much responsibility for him. While he remains a Great Captain, Inferno sees Cyclops surrendering his position as Captain Commander. After discussing it with the other captain, they collectively make the decision to elevate Bishop to that position.

The issue also addresses another issue for the Great Captains. X of Swords claimed Gorgon as a casualty. Though the Five resurrected the warrior, his death taking place on Otherworld means he came back different and ill-suited for his former position. As such, the captains have chosen Psylocke to take Gorgon’s place as a Great Captain.

What do you think of Bishop becoming the new Captain Commander of Krakoa? Let us know in the comments. Inferno #1 is on sale now.