X-Men: Dark Phoenix Director Reveals Only Thing He And Kevin Feige Have Discussed In Terms Of Disney And Marvel

Now that 20th Century Fox is a part of Disney, the future of X-Men films is up in the air, though all expectations are for Dark Phoenix to be the last entry in that long-running franchise until Marvel can fully reboot the X-Men as part of their Marvel Cinematic Universe. That said, the Deadpool franchise is rumored to be something Disney wants to continue, and perhaps even stay R-Rated. THR recently caught up to Dark Phoenix director Simon Kinberg, who also happened to be a producer on the Deadpool films, and asked him if he’s had any discussions with Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige about the future of that franchise.

“I have not had any talks with them about it,” Kinberg said. “Kevin Feige and I go way back to my first X-Men movie actually. He was the producer when I was the co-writer on The Last Stand. We’ve been friends over the years and are also people that root for each other and support each other. I saw him actually. We sat down to catch up. We’ll have a meal every now and then, though obviously, we’ve both been pretty busy over the past however many years. We met just before the Disney merger was made official, so we didn’t talk about any business. We actually spent most of the time talking about Twilight Zone. But it was fun. It was cool.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Kinberg hasn’t talked to him about the future of Deadpool and the X-Men, that doesn’t mean he hasn’t worked with them since the merger went through, and they’ve already had an impact on Dark Phoenix in a short time.

“The only thing we talked about in terms of Disney and Marvel was just how great the Disney marketing team is, because the only thing that has impacted Dark Phoenix from the Disney-Fox merger is the fact that the Disney team has become part of the marketing and publicity process,” Kinberg said. “They are really great and I’ve known the Disney guys for a while now. I produced Cinderella over there. I had a hand in helping out and working on a few of the Star Wars movies. I know them well and to see them up close in the marketing and publicity of the film is really impressive. It’s a pretty historic run Kevin has had and Disney has had. I haven’t had any talks with them formally about their plan.”

It remains to be seen what will happen with the X-Men under Disney, but for now, fans can enjoy one last go-round with the current team when Dark Phoenix hits theaters on June 7th.