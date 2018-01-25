Hans Zimmer Will Score ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’

Hans Zimmer’s booming rhythms have were the defining sounds of a DC movies in the late 2000s – early 2010s, but now the famed composer will be providing the sounds for the X-Men’s most epic outing yet, as it has been announced that Zimmer will score the upcoming X-Men: Dark Phoenix!

Collider is reporting this as a done deal, after a soft-confirmation of Zimmer’s involvement with the next X-Men installment surfaced recently. Quicksilver actor Evan Peters was the one who let it slip, while speaking to MTV’s Josh Horowitz on his HappySadConfused podcast, during Sundance:

“Simon directed this one, and came in very prepared, very professional. It was a different energy on set and everything got done like clockwork. It was very seamless. Everybody was a little bit more level-headed, so it was a very pleasurable, light experience. I think the film is gonna be incredible. Hans Zimmer‘s scoring it—I don’t know if I was supposed to say that or not. Simon has surrounded himself with incredible people, and Simon knows this world better than anybody, so it was just cool to see him—he’s so happy and in his element in that world, and also being able to direct and guide everybody in this way. I was very happy for him and I think it’s gonna be great.”

This is somewhat of a big deal, as Zimmer was supposed to retire from the superhero movie genre in 2016, after working with Junkie XL to score Batman v Superman.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix will see the X-Men as world heroes, pushing themselves further and further to satisfy Charles Xavier’s wish to see them as celebrated mutant heroes. A mission in space will leave Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) with a power see can’t control, as she slowly descends into becoming the dreaded Dark Phoenix. A manipulative alien shape-shifter (Jessica Chastain) will try to use Dark Phoenix as a weapon to strike against the Earth.

This intergalatic battle with dark cosmic forces will be perfect for Zimmer’s sonic style, which can included the aforementioned battle drum rhythms, as well as the ethereal otherworldly melodies we saw in films like Man of Steel. It should all combine to really heighten the epic scope and thrilling drama of X-Men: Dark Phoenix, so we consider this one a big win.

The X-Men film universe continues with Deadpool 2 on June 1st; X-Men: Dark Phoenix on November 2nd; and The New Mutants on February 22, 2019.