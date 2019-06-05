First X-Men: Dark Phoenix Reactions Hit Social Media

To say that X-Men: Dark Phoenix has had a rocky road to release would be a bit of an understatement. In April of 2017, 20th Century Fox officially confirmed that the seventh film in the franchise would be moving forward, giving it the “Dark Phoenix” title and attaching a November 2, 2018 release date. Production on the film began that summer, but in March of 2018, the release date was pushed back to February 14, 2019. Later that fall, the film’s release date was pushed back yet again to June 7th, which allowed the film to not only incorporate a number of reshoots, but also deliver satisfying special effects.

In Dark Phoenix, the X-Men face their most formidable and powerful foe: one of their own, Jean Grey. During a rescue mission in space, Jean is nearly killed when she is hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. Wrestling with this entity inside her, Jean unleashes her powers in ways she can neither comprehend nor contain. With Jean spiraling out of control, and hurting the ones she loves most, she begins to unravel the very fabric that holds the X-Men together. Now, with this family falling apart, they must find a way to unite – not only to save Jean’s soul, but to save our very planet from aliens who wish to weaponize this force and rule the galaxy.

With the release date only a few days away, audiences have finally seen X-Men: Dark Phoenix and have begun sharing their reactions on social media. Scroll down to see what early audiences are saying about the film!

Underwhelming Conclusion

#DarkPhoenix⁠⁠ is a fairly underwhelming conclusion to the #XMen saga. It has some highlights, mostly Michael Fassbender’s Magneto, cool action sequences, and an amazing score why Hans Zimmer but it lacks a hearty emotional core and definitely suffered from reshoots. pic.twitter.com/UtCH2K2mp5 — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) June 5, 2019

Michael Fassbender kind of seemed like the only person who really tried in #DarkPhoenix. pic.twitter.com/WRSpkjzigB — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) June 5, 2019

I’m not even sure if Jessica Chastain’s character has a name in the theatrical cut of #DarkPhoenix and I’ve seen the movie. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) June 5, 2019

Entirely Unremarkable

Review tomorrow morning, but #XMen #DarkPhoenix is slightly better than you feared while still being almost entirely unremarkable in almost every way. This franchise deserved a better finale. Warts and all, X-MEN: THE LAST STAND (which I don’t hate) is a better movie. pic.twitter.com/3iCnqTJxQl — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) June 5, 2019

Beautiful Character Moments

Despite the press about production problems, #DarkPhoenix earns its rightful place in the #XMen series. With a somewhat episodic story, it contains several rather beautiful character moments – thanks to a committed cast – and engaging action. Zimmer’s score is the secret weapon. pic.twitter.com/kuqDynRnis — Thor Diakow (@thordiakow) June 5, 2019

Incredibly Disappointing

A number of the X-Men movies are some of my favorite superhero movies… #DarkPhoenix is not among them. It feels like the franchise is being put out of its misery rather than a powerful finish. Uneven, dull and at times looks cheap… incredibly disappointing. pic.twitter.com/4htTgP9AcO — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) June 5, 2019

Utterly Boring

#DarkPhoenix is serviceable at times but utterly boring and pointless. The #XMen era ends with a complete whimper. Fassbender seemed to be the only one that wanted to be there. Feel free to skip — Foodmancing (@Foodmancing) June 5, 2019

Such a frustrating movie. I love the X-Men. The franchise soft reboot had so much potential. But this cheap looking barely coherent mess is how you end it? #DarkPhoenix is the most disappointing movie since The Hobbit — Foodmancing (@Foodmancing) June 5, 2019

Yikes

This is all I need to say about #DarkPhoenix. pic.twitter.com/seW3spIOzi — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) June 5, 2019

Just Whelmed

I liked #DarkPhoenix more than I thought I would. It had some of the coolest action shots we’ve seen from the main X-men franchise. It’s better than #XMenApocalypse which is all I was really hoping for tbh. I’m whelmed. pic.twitter.com/s8UO9zP2rg — Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) June 5, 2019

Too Rushed

#DarkPhoenix is like if the MCU had introduced Captain America in the first Avengers and then immediately made Civil War. It asks you to care about characters you have no connection to. Even if everything else was perfect, this story comes way too early in the series to work. — Nando v Movies (@NandovMovies) June 5, 2019

Could Use Some Laughs

My review of #DarkPhoenix is that X-Men: Apocalypse was at least funny — Vinnie Mancuso (@VinnieMancuso1) June 5, 2019

Not the Worst