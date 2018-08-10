‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Reportedly Scheduled for Three Months of Reshoots

If you were one of those Marvel fans worried about X-Men: Dark Phoenix now that 20th Century Fox has been acquired by Disney, you can breathe easy. It’s been revealed that X-Men: Dark Phoenix is not only still being released, but is heading back to Quebec, Canada, for three months of reshoots.

LaPresse.Ca reports that Quebec is about to reach a milestone number of film productions hosted in the Canadian province, and in the breakdown of the films currently (or about to be) shooting in the area, we get the following reveal about X-Men: Dark Phoenix (translated from French and corrected for grammatical errors):

“A surprise makes possible this new record of foreign shootings: the additional scenes of the film X-Men: Dark Phoenix. Initially, X-Men thought they would have to spend two weeks in Montreal to finish the film shot in the metropolis last summer. However, the team of X-Men will return, rather, for three months. ‘They are returning [to shoot] the last part of the film. It’s a nice surprise,’ says Pierre Moreau.

The stars of X-Men – Jennifer Lawrence and Michael Fassbender are in the credits of the film – will settle [for] three months in Montreal. Filming will take place in MTL Grandé studios rather than in MELS Studios, where X-Men is shooting. The MELS studios, owned by Quebecor, were already reserved for another production. This situation shows the advantages for Montreal of having a second major shooting location. MTL Grandé opened in early 2017.

‘It’s a good thing we have two studios. We would not have been able to accommodate [additional scenes of X-Men] without this additional ability. Americans like to be in a market where there are at least two big players.’”

So there you have it: it sounds like Dark Phoenix will be reshooting the climax of the film, which could be a good sign that Fox wants to invest in a truly epic ending to the film; however, it could also be a sign that Dark Phoenix will follow in the footsteps of Suicide Squad or Justice League, with a big altered final act that feels half-cooked and disappointing. Of course, it could be much more than that — as one Twitter user has pointed out:

[UPDATE: According to Collider’s sources at Fox, Dark Phoenix is only scheduled for two-and-a-half weeks of reshoots at this time – the report of three months was made in error.]

It’s been a very twisted road that Fox’s current (and final) crop of X-Men films has had to travel. Both The New Mutants and X-Men: Dark Phoenix were knocked out of their original 2018 release slots in order for Fox to “tweak” the films in order to enhance aspects that tested well.

However, since that decision, Disney acquired 20th Century Fox’s assets, including the entire X-Men franchise. Now anticipation has turned toward having the X-Men finally incorporated into Marvel Cinematic Universe, making Dark Phoenix and New Mutants strange epilogues to a dying franchise. And so, for all the delays and new expenses in reshoots, there’s still big question as to whether or not any of it will prove to be worthwhile.

We’ll find out when X-Men: Dark Phoenix hits theaters on Feb. 14, 2019. The New Mutants will follow on Aug. 2, 2019.