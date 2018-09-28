‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Set Photos Tease Sophie Turner and Jessica Chastain Showdown

Reshoots are currently underway on X-Men: Dark Phoenix, with new set photos teasing that Sophie Turner’s Jean Grey and Jessica Chastain’s unnamed character come to blows, which will likely include a heavy dose of CGI assistance.

The two performers are clad in motion-capture suits which will allow visual effects teams to add spectacular alterations to the altercation. Knowing Jean’s Phoenix powers, we can assume they will be on full display in the bout, though with Chastain’s character yet to be confirmed, it’s unclear what powers she could be manipulating.

The moment captured above might not necessarily be a one-on-one conflict, as other photos feature an appearance by Tye Sheridan’s stunt double, confirming that Cyclops will also be involved in the confrontation to some degree.

#DARKPHOENIX: Aparentemente Ciclope também fará parte dessa cena, dublê de Tye Sheridan aparece no canto direito da foto. #xmen #marvel pic.twitter.com/uP2bolswPI — Universo X-Men (@universoxmen) September 11, 2018

X-Men: Dark Phoenix was originally scheduled to land in theaters this November, though both the X-Men sequel and spin-off film The New Mutants were pushed back to next year, with Dark Phoenix now opening on February 14, 2019 and The New Mutants opening on August 2, 2019. Understandably, news of a film being pushed back by a large chunk of time sounds worrisome to viewers, yet Turner claimed that being delayed by just a few months isn’t uncommon for films of this scale.

“I think it’s just a few bits and bobs, reshoot-wise,” Turner said. “To be honest, I don’t even know what we’re reshooting at the moment. So I couldn’t really tell you much about that one.

“All I know is that I’ll be back in Montreal at some point soon, and that the Valentine’s Day release date is quite a positive thing, because Black Panther got released on Valentine’s Day. So we’re keeping positive about it.”

Last year, director Simon Kinberg detailed why the film’s initial schedule included such a long post-production time.

“I wanted the post time to deliver on the nuance of the visual effects, not just the scale of them. That takes time,” the director shared with Entertainment Weekly.

As evidenced by the photos above, the delayed release will have to factor in creating even more special effects for the X-Men adventure.

Check out X-Men: Dark Phoenix in theaters on February 14, 2019.

