X-Men Designer Tom Muller Launches Online Comic Book Design Course

While Jonathan Hickman's addition to the X-Men franchise garnered much of the attention in 2019, one overlooked upgrade to the X-Men line came from its visual aesthetic. Every X-Men title got new, wonderfully crafted logos from award-winning designer Tom Muller. His visual touch can be found throughout each X-Men comic whether fans recognize it or not, making him one of the most in-demand designers in comics today. Muller wants to help teach fans that ins and outs of graphic design with a new online course offered through Domestika.

The title of Muller's course is "Graphic Design for Fiction: Visual Identities with Stories," which promises to help students "learn to translate powerful stories into memorable brand identities with a unique narrative spin using Adobe Illustrator and InDesign." Muller will teach students about graphic design for fiction, the creative process behind the X-Men's branding, and creating a unique brand identity from start to finish, including logos, typography, and colors.

"In this course you will learn the art of graphic design for fiction," Muller says on the website. "For your final project you will have the opportunity to translate your favourite story into a brand identity for a book package"

(Photo: Tom Muller)

X-Men and VS are two of Muller's projects fans will get to interact with. Course materials will also be offered, which are then used to help design a mood board and reference gathering, before students are tasked with creating individual sketches on paper and then digitizing them in Illustrator. Muller also offers tips on sharing your work online, collaborating with other designers, briefs, and more.

If you feel intimidated by trying to learn everything there is to know about comic book design, "Graphic Design for Fiction: Visual Identities with Stories" has a Beginner level, so anyone should feel confident if they decide to enroll. However, it is helpful if you have knowledge of Adobe Illustrator and InDesign, and experience with Photoshop. Plus, you will have unlimited access to the course forever.

For those interested in signing up, Tom Muller is offering a special promo code for ComicBook.com readers. HELLOMULLER-COMICBK gives a 15% discount on the normal price, and the promo code runs until July 22nd. You can sign up for "Graphic Design for Fiction: Visual Identities with Stories" here.