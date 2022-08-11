The X-Men Get a Bold Warning From the Eternals in Marvel's Judgment Day (Exclusive)

The X-Men and Eternals are about to team up, but there may be some friction along the way. The two factions are currently at war in the pages of A.X.E.: Judgment Day, though that has more to do with Druig, the Prime Eternal, declaring mutants an excess form of deviation. Druig began the assault on the X-Men's island home of Krakoa, which has played out in the main Judgment Day miniseries. There will be several tie-ins to the event that expand the main story, and the next issue of X-Men does that by having the X-Men and Eternals work together in an uneasy alliance.

ComicBook.com has an exclusive preview of X-Men #13 by Gerry Duggan and C.F. Villa. It picks up immediately during the events of A.X.E.: Judgment Day #2 as the giant Hex Eternals wreck havoc on Krakoa. This is also the first X-Men issue after the new team lineup was unveiled at the 2022 Hellfire Gala. It saw mainstays Cyclops, Jean Grey/Marvel Girl, and Synch joined by Forge, Firestar, Magik, Iceman, and Havok. In the X-Men #13 preview, Forge uses one of his many inventions to get the best of a Hex Eternal, while Jean Grey and Ikaris communicate telepathically. Ikaris gives Jean the rundown on the Hex, their power supply, and how to stop them.

Ikaris agrees to help the X-Men travel to the vault where Uranos, who is related to Thanos, controls the Hex's power supply. Since only Eternals can access the vault, Ikaris plans to help the X-Men sneak in. However, he has one demand in return for this favor: the X-Men cannot kill any Eternals. Jean tells Ikaris they will do their best not to, but Ikaris responds by saying, "If you kill Eternals, I will not help."

The reason Ikaris makes this demand is probably tied to the secret of how Eternals have maintained their immortality. When an Eternal dies, the machine (Earth) brings them back to life by stealing the life force from a human, thereby killing them. Only the Eternals are aware of this secret, and they more than likely want to keep it that way. The world already knows that the X-Men can resurrect themselves, which is what led to the X-Men/Eternal conflict in the first place.

You can take a look at the preview of X-Men #13 below, and make sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, August 17th.