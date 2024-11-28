Marvel Reveals a Fan-Favorite X-Men Character Has Hit Rock Bottom

An X-Men character hits rock bottom just as they’re being recruited for a new Avengers team. With the Krakoan era over with and X-Men: From the Ashes in full swing, we’re starting to see some of our favorite X-Men characters pop up in several new series. Some of these comics aren’t even associated with the X-Men. For a recent example, Storm not only has a new ongoing series, but she’s also among the cast of Avengers. Another new Avengers title is West Coast Avengers, and Iron Man and War Machine have added another X-Man to its roster, though this person is a little more down in the dumps. WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for West Coast Avengers #1. Continue reading at your own risk!

Videos by ComicBook.com

West Coast Avengers #1 comes from the creative team of Gerry Duggan, Danny Kim, Arthur Hesli, and VC’s Joe Caramagna. The main focus of the story is on the West Coast Avengers reforming Ultron, though that may not be going as easy as it seems. However, the debut issue closes out with Tony Stark calling Firestar to recruit her to the team. Tony has had bad luck taking superhumans from the prison system and turning them into heroes, and is hoping that having a respected hero like Firestar around will set a good example.

What Tony doesn’t know is Firestar is currently hanging out at the Bar With No Name, a local hangout for supervillains. It seems Firestar’s time as an undercover agent for the X-Men inside the anti-mutant organization Orchis has left her with a bad rap. The only people who will accept her nowadays are bad guys, which doesn’t make her the best role model for villains looking to rehab.

Firestar’s reputation took a hit after Fall of X

image credit: marvel comics

When Orchis attacked the Hellfire Gala and splintered the X-Men, Jean Grey came up with the plan for Firestar to act as a double agent and side with Orchis against the X-Men. The only snag in the plan was there were a small number of X-Men that were actually aware of the plan. The rest of them saw Firestar as a traitor. Fiirestar was instrumental in the X-Men and Iron Man defeating Orchis, but it appears she hasn’t been able to convince the world at large that she’s a trustworthy figure.

Firestar takes Tony up on his offer to join the West Coast Avengers, but a description of the second issue reveals that she there’s some drama in her future. “Firestar officially joins the West Coast Avengers!” the description of West Coast Avengers #2 reads. “But the plan for her to mentor redeemed villains like Ultron and newcomer Blue Bolt collapses when it becomes clear she’s seeking redemption of her own. Her time undercover with Orchis left scars and made her a pariah. Can the West Coast Avengers stop her downward spiral?”

Let us know your thoughts on West Coast Avengers #1 on social media @ComicBook!