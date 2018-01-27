10 X-Men Pops Funko Still Really Needs to Make

Funko Pops are everywhere. Bookstores, game stores, comic book stores. It seems like every possible retail outlet has its own set of exclusive pop figures. They’re inescapable.

And that’s fine with us. Who doesn’t enjoy seeing their favorite pop culture characters turned into a chibi-ish toy form? And among those characters are Marvel heroes including the X-Men.

Funko has so far produced two full waves of X-Men Pop vinyl figures. The first was released under the Marvel banner and including Professor X, Mystique, Cyclops, Storm, Magneto, and Colossus. The second wave, branded as “X-Men” this time, included Quicksilver, Sabretooth, Storm (mohawk flavor), Archangel, Cable, and Psylocke. In addition, there were a handful of X-Men characters created before the first full wave – Wolverine, Beast, and Phoenix – as well as several additional exclusive figures like X-23, Emma Frost, and Kitty Pryde, plus a handful of variants.

All that said, there are still plenty of Marvel mutants that need the Funko Pop treatment. Here are ten on our most wanted list.

Legion

David Haller was a pretty obscure character up until recently. The FX series Legion changed all of that. Dan Stevens plays Haller, the son of Professor Charles Xavier, in the hit show, and that’s made the character more popular than ever before, even prompting a new miniseries from Peter Milligan and Wilfredo Torres.

All of that is great, but the reason we really want Legion is his comic book hair. It is improbable at best, but also iconic as drawn by his creator, artist Bill Sienkiewicz. The joy we feel just imagining Legion’s ridiculously tall, standing straight up hair in Funko Popo form is why David Haller is on the top of this list. The fact that it would make for comfort while we wait for Legion Season Two to debut is a secondary motivation.

Juggernaut

The Juggernaut is one of the X-Men’s oldest enemies and the step-brother of Charles Xavier. That makes him a prime choice to be made into a Funko Pop under the X-Men brand.

The Juggernaut is huge and he has a crimson helmet over his head. This makes him perfect for two different variations of Funko’s Pop line. First, he’s perfect for the Over-Sized pop treatment. Juggernaut should dwarf the X-Men and this model will do that perfectly.

Second, the X-Men typically defeat the Juggernaut by removing his helmet and having one of their telepaths mind control the monster. That makes Juggernaut perfect for a variant with his helmet removed.

Polaris

Polaris is another second string X-Man whose had her profile raised recently by television.

Emma Dumont plays Polaris on Fox’s The Gifted. While the show has an ensemble cast, Polaris takes the lead in many ways, first as leader of the Mutant Underground and then, by season’s end, the leader of the new Hellfire Club.

In the Marvel Comics universe, Polaris is the daughter of Magneto and she inherited her father’s mastery over magnetism. She also inherited Magneto’s dramatic fashion sense, donning a metallic headdress and a cape that matches her green hair. Polaris has a character design that we think would translate perfectly into Pop form.

Havok

You can’t have Polaris without Havok, at least most of the time. While Havok won’t be showing up alongside Polaris on The Gifted since he has been used in the X-Men movies, Polaris and Havok have one of the longest, most tumultuous romances in the Marvel Universe.

In addition to his romantic connection, Havok is also part of the storied and impossibly convoluted Summers family tree. He’s Alex Summers, the long-lost brother of Scott Summers, aka Cyclops.

What’s great about Havok is that he has one of the most ridiculous and awesome headdresses in comic book history as part of his most recognizable costume. Its perfect for a translation into Pop form.

Jubilee

In the Marvel Comics universe, Jubilee is a relatively minor character, a mallrat who filled the role of Wolverine’s teen girl sidekick after Kitty Pryde grew out of it.

However, for many fans who came to X-Men in the 1990s, she was their point of view character. That’s because she was a central character on the 1990s X-Men: The Animated Series TV show.

Jubilee had a truly definitive style. Big pink sunglasses, a long yellow trenchcoat, and always popping bubblegum. Bringing that to the Funko Pop vinyl figure line would be a perfect addition to the collection of any fan who fell in love with the X-Men in the 1990s.

Omega Red

This one is more for the Wolverine fans, thought Omega Red has tangled with the X-Men as a whole plenty of times in the past.

Omega Red is an old enemy of Logan’s from back in his special ops days. He is a Soviet super soldier project gone wrong, with a death factor that basically inverts Logan’s lauded mutant healing factor.

The reason Omega Red is on this list is the same reason he remains popular with certain X-Men fans: he just looks cool. His red and white color scheme, the snaking arm tentacles, everything about him looks ready for the Pop treatment.

Stryfe

Funko already turned the time-traveling mutant soldier known as Cable into a Pop. Now its time for Cable’s even twin to get the same treatment.

Okay, Stryfe isn’t exactly Cable’s twin. He’s Cable’s evil clone. When Cable was sent into the future as a baby, he was destined to overthrow the tyrannical reign of Apocalypse. Just in case things went wrong, his caregiver cloned him. The “spare” Cable was kidnapped and raised by Apocalypse and grew up to resent pretty much everyone involved in the whole fiasco.

Stryfe walks around in a suit of metallic blades. Funko has done metallic variants for a couple of X-Men already, including Magneto and Colossus. Doing the same for Stryfe just seems obvious.

Sentinel

Here’s another figure that ripe for either the Over-Sized Pop treatment or the metallic variant treatment.

The Sentinel’s are some of the X-Men’s oldest foes. Somehow, no matter how many times the X-Men destroy them, someone comes along and decides to redesign and upgrade the Sentinels to attack mutants and the X-Men all over again.

And that’s fun because the Sentinels are just big robots. The X-Men are able to unleash on them in a way they can never do when it comes to human or mutant opponents.

A giant Sentinel to loom menacingly over our X-Men Pops would make our collection complete.

Mr. Sinister

Magneto will always be thought of the X-Men’s arch enemy, but for a time he was a reformed villain actually teaching students at the Xavier School. Writer Chris Claremont needed a new villain to challenge the X-Men, and so Mr. Sinister was created.

Mr. Sinister has gone through several reimaginings and redesigns over the years, but his most memorable outfit is his original, with its strange flowing cape made of a multiple strips of material.

Mr. Sinister’s look embodied the over the top more is more fashion sense of the 1980s. We’re really hoping that Funko will bring that same sensibility to the Pop line.

Apocalypse

While Magneto may be the X-Men’s most personal villain, and Sinister may be their most devious, Apocalypse is the most intimidating X-Men villain in terms of pure scale.

Sometimes billed as the first mutant, Apocalypse has multiple ill-defined powers, but the most commonly known one is the ability to change his mass. That means he grow to huge sizes, making him perfect for both a regular size pop and an oversized variant.

Speaking of variants, there is the Age of Apocalypse timeline where Charles Xavier died before forming the X-Men. Apocalypse rules that world and he has a slightly different look, which would be a great chase piece for hardcore X-Men fans.