Deadpool Creator Rob Liefeld Posts Photo With Young Major X Cosplayer

This year, Deadpool and Cable creator Rob Liefeld returned to Marvel Comics with a new X-Men creation, Major X. The character is already inspiring a new generation of cosplayers. Liefeld took a photo with one such young cosplayer decked out in an impressive Major X costume. Liefeld then shared the photo to Instagram. You can take a look below.

Major X’s identity was the enticing mystery the led into the Major X miniseries. He was revealed to be Alexander Nathaniel Summers, the son of Cable and Storm who traveled back in time from the future. He hails from a world known as the X-Istence, a kind of paradise for mutants. The creator of X-Istence, the X-Ential, went missing, causing the X-Istence to begin to decay. He traveled back in time, met with his father, and found the young X-Ential, who transferred his mutant powers to a girl named Aura. Major X and Cable fight and defeat the villain called the Administrator, then defend Storm from attack by Atlanteans from the future, led by Prince Namor of the future, seeking to prevent Alexander from ever being born.

Major X is said to be a story 30 years in the making. Speaking to Marvel.com, Liefeld explained what that meant.

“Oh yeah. So, I did I think two-and-a-half years on the NEW MUTANTS and X-FORCE, and we had a great time. But like anybody, you’ve got tons of stories that you didn’t get to tell… This is a pretty big one,” Liefeld explained. “[Marvel Comics Editor in Chief] C.B. Cebulski reached out to me asking if I was interested in doing some X-stuff. I can tell as a fan of Marvel comics that the X-Men have a renewed vigor. It feels like a renaissance of ideas and energy in the X-Men office. So being asked to contribute in this kind of new energy and help fuel it is exciting. So I pitched this to C.B. and I was like, ‘Well, I need you to sit down. This is kind of like a big deal.’ And I was literally thinking, ‘He’s gonna say no.’ But he said, ‘Yeah, bro! Let’s do it!’”

Liefeld also discussed what it was like getting to return the early 1990s with Major X. “The funny thing is, when I started writing the first couple of issues, in which Major X lands in 1991, I am literally writing the Cable, the Deadpool, the Shatterstar of my youth,” he said. “And there may be some commentary you see mixed in there, going back in time. It’s almost like, ”What would you say to your younger self?” Well, I get to say that here. It’s very exciting to interact with these old friends of mine.”

