X-Men: New Marauders Cover Teases Kitty Pryde in New Costume

There’s a new era in the X-Men franchise with the Dawn of X leading to a major launch of Marvel Comics series, spinning out of the game-changing events of the twin comics Powers of X and House of X. Writer Jonathan Hickman teased a new group of leadership to help guide the future of the mutants, establishing a formal legislative body on the fledgling nation of Krakoa. But only four out of 12 names were revealed to be involved including Professor Xavier, Magneto, Sebastian Shaw, and Emma Frost. But the White Queen of the Hellfire Club indicated that she has plans for one major X-Men character.

ComicBook is here to reveal the exclusive cover of new title Marauders by artist Russell Dauterman, revealing that character Kitty Pryde has a brand new look that heavily teases her role in the Hellfire Club. Check it out below!

This new role for Kitty Pryde has been teased ever since the Dawn of X titles were first announced, and Marauders writer Gerry Duggan dropped the heaviest hint when he showed off artwork for the series that featured a Frost and Shaw maneuvering a red figurine of Kitty.

“We’ve been telling you for months who the Red Queen would be. Folks, get your orders in for Marauders,” Duggan tweeted earlier this week.

It seems like Kitty, who has largely been absent in the House of X/Powers of X run thus far, will play a major role in the future of the X-Men franchise. Based on Emma Frost’s comments about needing a third seat for the Quiet Council of Krakoa, it’s likely that she’ll serve alongside the other two Hellfire Club members in the mutant government — and for good reason.

Ever since Joss Whedon’s run on Astonishing X-Men, Kitty Pryde has been tightly linked to Emma Frost, often serving as the voice of reason to the morally ambiguous mutant. With Emma in control of the Hellfire Club AND bringing Sebastian Shaw back into the mix, it makes sense that she’d want someone of Kitty’s calibre to help keep them in check.

Kitty recently led her own team in X-Men Gold, so she has the leadership skills to help guide the future of the mutant nation alongside characters like Magneto and Xavier. We’ll see how she adjusts to her two new roles as Dawn of X starts to role out.

Marauders #1 will be available in comic stores and online on October 23rd. Check out the solicitation info below:

MARAUDERS #1

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • MATTEO LOLLI (A) • Cover by RUSSEL DAUTERMAN

EVERY MUTANT EVER VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

YOUNG GUNS VARIANT COVER BY Aaron Kuder

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY JONATHAN HICKMAN

VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

THE X-MEN SAIL AT DAWN!

Even in this glorious new dawn, Mutantkind faces hardships and oppression from their human counterparts. Led by Captain Kate Pryde and funded by Emma Frost and the Hellfire Trading Company, Marauders Storm, Pyro, Bishop and Iceman sail the seas of the world to protect those hated and feared!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99