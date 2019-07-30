X-Men: Here Is What Lupita Nyong’o Could Look Like as an MCU Storm

Lupita Nyong’o has made quite an impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe through playing Nakia in Black Panther, but a new piece of fanart imagines her in a completely different role in the franchise. BossLogic recently shared a piece, which showcases what the Oscar-winning actress could have looked like as the MCU’s version of Ororo Munroe/Storm.

Missed Opportunity – I think @Lupita_Nyongo would have been an amazing Storm #xmen #mcu (they can still do some creative twists to make if work) 😁 pic.twitter.com/ZCUkhWDxS1 — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) July 29, 2019

Even though the world of Marvel has occasionally cast one actor in two different roles, it’s safe to assume that Nyong’o will continue to play Nakia for the time being. If and when Storm does enter the MCU, fans already have a handful of actresses in mind to possibly play her, including American Gods‘ Yetide Badaki and If Beatle Street Could Talk‘s Kiki Layne.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“She was an image of myself, of a powerful chocolate black woman, and I just think that’s an amazing image to have and I really want to play Storm,” Layne said in an interview earlier this year.

Regardless of whoever ends up playing Storm, there’s a chance that her arrival could shake things up for Nakia and T’Challa, considering the fact that she’s had a relationship with the latter in the comics.

“Are you trying to break up my relationship with Nakia?” Chadwick Boseman joked to ComicBook.com last year. “It sounds like that’s what you’re doing right now.”

“I’m not happy to talk about this, at all! I feel very territorial,” Nyong’o added. “That’s my king! I’ve already told him, he better not have that. He will have a problem on his hands.”

Who do you want to see play Storm in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? In Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.