X-Men Movie Concept Art Reveals a Much Better Version of Apocalypse

Apocalypse made his film debut in 20th Century Fox’s X-Men: Apocalypse, and it didn’t quite go as planned. The film didn’t earn much critical praise and while it was profitable for the studio it didn’t make as much as past films. It wasn’t for lack of talent, as Oscar Isaac played the iconic X-Men villain in the film, but the design of the character left a bit to be desired. Recently Concept Artist and Creature Designer Jerad S. Marantz revealed some unused concept art of an early design for Apocalypse and some wish that had been the one used in the final film.

Marantz showed off several pieces of art, with closeups of Apocalypse that show a much sleeker version of the character that hews closer to the character seen in the comics. That’s especially true for the face and skin, including that line that goes from the lips to his ear.

The armor is also much less bulky and there isn’t any armor on his chest or head, as the armor that is on his head is thinner and extends from an exoskeleton on his back. Marantz refers to this as layer one of the look, as he didn’t get a chance to refine it any further. You can check out the full photos below.

“Early concepts for #apocalypse for #xmenapocalypse I tried to stay close to the source material on this one. This was a bit of a stripped-down version of the character. This was what I would consider layer one for the characters look. Didn’t get to take this concept very far. I would consider this a work in progress. There are a few elements that I really like, but didn’t get a chance to refine. #xmen #ageofapocalypse #marvel #zbrush #characterdesign #mutant #costume #costumedesign #keyshot”

The look used in the film added bulkier elements to Apocalypse’s head, highlighting the Egyptian themes more prominently, though fans weren’t taken with the overall look when it released.

