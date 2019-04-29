X-Men Movies Get New Steelbook Collections Ahead of Dark Phoenix

The X-Men movies are getting new steelbook collections ahead of the release of Dark Phoenix. X-Men Trilogy, Volume 1 features the original X-Men trilogy of X-Men, X2: X-Men United, and X-Men: The Last Stand in a packaging with the silhouette of Professor X. X-Men Trilogy, Volume 2 includes the prequel trilogy of X-Men: First Class, X-Men: Days of Future Past, and X-Men: Apocalypse with Magneto ‘s silhouette on the packaging. Both will be available at Walmart beginning Tuesday, April 30th. You can pre-order Vol. 1 here and Vol. 2 here for $25.66 with free 2-day shipping.

Dark Phoenix once again features the cast of the X-Men prequel trilogy and is inspired by “The Dark Phoenix Saga.”

In Dark Phoenix, “The X-Men face their most formidable and powerful foe when one of their own, Jean Grey, starts to spiral out of control. During a rescue mission in outer space, Jean is nearly killed when she’s hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. The X-Men must now band together to save her soul and battle aliens that want to use Grey’s new abilities to rule the galaxy.”

Dark Phoenix is written and directed by Simon Kinberg and stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Sophie Turner, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Evan Peters, and Jessica Chastain.

In an interview, Turner acknowledged the pressure to get this version of “The Dark Phoenix Saga” right. “Yes a lot of pressure,” she said. “I knew Simon [Kinberg, writer and director] was taking me out to lunch and he sits me down and tells me it’s Dark Phoenix and I’m like ‘f*****k.” I know it’s one of the most loved stories of the X-Men universe and for Simon to trust me enough with this responsibility is a big honor. And I want to do the fans of the original story justice, and of course, there’s a lot of pressure especially having been done before. Simon would tell you that it was a B-plot of the movie and he felt it had to be the main plot of the movie.”

Are you excited about Dark Phoenix? Will you be picking up the new X-Men movies steelbook collections? Let us know in the comments. Dark Phoenix opens in theaters on June 7th.

